EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Dec. 17, 2020) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received $1 million in scholarship funds from TikTok as a continuation of the social media company’s Health Heroes Relief Fund.
The funding will support undergraduate and graduate scholarships for students who are pursuing medical or other health-related careers, helping to ensure the success of future Black, Latino and indigenous health heroes.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed health disparities that have persisted among minority and underserved populations for generations,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “A key part of our mission as a land-grant institution is to establish health equity within our community as well as on state, national and global scales. We thank TikTok for recognizing the need to invest in programs like those housed in our College of Health and Human Sciences that are leading efforts to establish health equity at every level.”
N.C. A&T is one of 10 colleges and universities chosen to receive a portion of $10 million from TikTok because they serve underrepresented students with programs focused on public health and professions in the medical and health care fields.
TikTok created its Health Heroes Relief Fund in April, pledging $250 million to support front-line medical workers, educators and local communities affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic with the provision of $150 million in funds toward medical staffing, supplies and hardship relief for health care workers. These distributions have been focused on local organizations to support local health care workers.
“Health care workers are the heroes of the global pandemic, and deserving heroes within the TikTok community,” said Belinda Frazier, head of culture and diversity for TikTok North America. “The TikTok Health Heroes Relief Fund was created to support their efforts and we are honored to be able to continue our commitment to the health care community. We believe the next generation of health heroes should be reflective of the world around us and we are proud to support medical and health education programs that serve Black, Latinx and indigenous students.”
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About TikTok
TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video with global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Belin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul and Tokyo. Its mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.
