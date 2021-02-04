EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 4, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a $1.5-million gift from the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation in support of the Aggie Commitment Trailblazer Scholars (ACTS) program.
ACTS is a STEM Pathways program for students transferring from 11 community colleges in North Carolina to N.C. A&T. The program will support full in-state tuition scholarships, transfer-centric learning communities, mentoring, a co-advising student success model, experiential learning opportunities and work strategy planning.
A&T examined internal data as well as information from state and national sources to develop a student-centered program to meet the diverse needs of community college students who transfer into STEM majors.
“We are proud of the work happening at the North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and appreciate our partnership to help students move from associate to undergraduate degrees, especially in the STEM fields” said Marilyn Foote-Hudson, executive director of the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation.
Alamance Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson County Community College, Durham Technical Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Forsyth Technical Community College, Guilford Technical Community College, Johnston Community College, Richmond Community College, Rockingham Community College and Wake Technical Community College have worked with A&T to identify best practices for successful transfer, retention and graduation.
As part of a statewide program, ACTS team members will work with similar programs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University to share best practices in support of community college transfer students. Additionally, A&T will expand its ACTS partnerships to include other North Carolina community colleges with which articulation and dual enrollment agreements are in place.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation
North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation is an independent self-funding 501(c)3 nonprofit organization supporting activities that help meet the educational and health needs of today’s society and future generations. The Foundation has been a proud supporter of programs in the state that help advance science, health and education. Since its establishment in 1986, the Foundation has awarded $77.9 million in grants and pays approximately $3 million in grants each year to North Carolina nonprofits.
