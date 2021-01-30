EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Jan. 29, 2021) – An accountant with several years of financial auditing experience in the public and private sectors has been named director of Internal Audit for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, campus leaders announced today.
Mindy A. Sanders, who holds a B.A. in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Asheville, joins North Carolina A&T after more than 5½ years as an assistant state auditor in the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor working out of the Kernersville office.
Sanders was previously an audit associate for Rives & Associates, LLP, in Lexington, N.C.
Sanders’ service and accomplishments include a stint as president of the UNC Asheville Accountancy Association and her receipt of the Joye Haynes-Ganger Academic Scholarship at UNC Asheville.
She began work at A&T on January 25.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.