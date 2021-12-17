N.C. A&T Fashion Design Student Helps Create Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. – (Dec. 17, 2021) International lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters (UO) launched a historically Black college and university (HBCU) special capsule collection this week, with designs created with summer interns from selected HBCUs including North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
From concept to creation, students worked with the UO buying team to design a 24-piece apparel and lifestyle collection celebrating the culture and community of their respective schools called the UO Summer Class ’21 Collection, the first of its kind.
“Being able to share our resources with HBCU talent, and to work alongside these students creatively as they developed their own product, made Summer Class enriching not only for our students, but for every UO employee who got to be a part of the program,” says Dalila Shannon, UO Women’s Divisional Merchandising Manager and Summer Class Mentor.
U'lia Hargrove, a fashion merchandising and design and supply chain management student, worked closely with the UO Women’s Sweater Team as a buying intern.
“It was my first time in a big city like Philadelphia,” said the Henderson, North Carolina, native. “We got to participate in photoshoots, meet the CEO and design every aspect of the collection for our HBCU. I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Urban Outfitters to educate their customer base and bring light to our schools.”
The apparel includes Champion sweats and long-sleeve shirts featuring original graphics by students. For N.C. A&T, there are six pieces including a premium letterman jacket produced by Ebbets Field Flannel representing the students’ interpretations of the collegiate staple.
Elizabeth Newcomb Hopfer, Ph.D., associate professor of fashion merchandising and design, is honored that one of her students was selected to participate in the UO Summer Class 2021.
“This experience will allow her to shine in the brighter, more inclusive fashion industry of the future while providing her and other Summer Class participants the chance to celebrate the historic accomplishments of N.C. A&T and other HBCUs,” she said.
The collection, officially licensed by CLC, will be available for purchase exclusively at urbanoutfitters.com and include a charitable donation to the students’ respective alma maters.
The collection also includes designs for Clark Atlanta University by CAU students Dacia Redmond Jalen Bradford and Jasmine Logan and for Howard University by Howard student Janae Claxton.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About Urban Outfitters
N.C. A&T Fashion Design Student Helps Create Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
