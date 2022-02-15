N.C. A&T Deese College Closing Bell Speaker Series to Feature Bethel on Feb. 18

The Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host Tellis Bethel on Thursday, Feb. 18, to kick off its spring 2022 Closing Bell Speaker Series.
Bethel is vice president-voluntary protection products at Toyota Financial Services. In this role, he oversees a business unit responsible for more than $300 million in operating income annually from the origination of additional products when financing Toyota, Lexus and Mazda vehicles.
Previously, Bethel served as general manager of finance and business analytics, where he was responsible for finance functions along with analytics for the sales and marketing area.
Bethel began his career with Toyota Financial Services as graduate management team member and went on to hold a variety of positions in treasury, finance, sales, and risk.
Bethel holds a B.S. in business administration from Clark Atlanta University and MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
“We are excited about the start of a new partnership with Toyota and delighted to welcome Mr. Bethel as our Closing Bell speaker,” said Kendra Sharp, Deese College assistant dean for student success. “It is critical that our students have access to corporate partners in various industries, and having one of the largest automobiles manufactures in the world on board in the Deese College is an extremely big deal.”
Bethel will speak during the free, public and virtual event at 5:30 p.m. Register online at https://ncat.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UaBvRDzFR5uH_MqBoaRrJA.
The Closing Bell Speaker Series was established in September 2008 to bring successful professionals to the Deese College to engage students, faculty, staff and the community in topical discussions that reflect the changing global business environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.