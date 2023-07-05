North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Department of Psychology and Cone Health Center for Health Equity will host a “Building a Better You” community wellness fair Saturday, July 8.
The fair, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature more than 20 community partner organizations and local service providers, along with an opportunity to enjoy free food, entertainment, health screenings, and a children’s play area at Hayes-Taylor YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., Greensboro. Ten North Carolina A&T student volunteers who were recruited for the fair also will conduct interviews with participants.
“Building a Better You” will introduce wellness resources that will improve health equity within the East Greensboro community.
It also will serve as the kickoff for a series of community outreach events designed to assess and address the health and social disparities of the East Greensboro community.
A&T actively collaborates with Cone Health to create a framework that expands opportunities for future cooperation at a time when the university is expanding its clinical degree offerings and advancing multidisciplinary team research approaches to alleviate health disparities.
John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences colleagues Stephanie Teixeira-Poit, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology, Jeannette Wade, Ph.D., assistant professor of sociology, and Cassandra M. Germain, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology, worked with Cone Health during the past two months to develop a survey to determine community needs that are related to social determinants of health.
The survey, approved by A&T and Cone Health’s institutional review boards, is a guide for the community outreach events series, which will focus on chronic diseases, such as cancer and obesity/diabetes, and outcomes for heart and brain health, among others.
For more information about “Building a Better You” and the community outreach event series, contact Anna K. Lee, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Psychology and Hairston College interim associate dean for academic and faculty affairs, and at 336-285-2274 or aklee1@ncat.edu.
