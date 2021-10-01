HIGH POINT, N.C. (Oct. 1, 2021) – Brooke Martin recently joined the High Point Museum staff as the visitor services & store manager. She is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Museum Store, including purchasing and maintaining the store’s inventory. She greets visitors, answers questions and keeps attendance.
Brooke holds two bachelor’s degrees in art history and history from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a master’s degree in 19th-century art, architecture and design from the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland. Her master’s dissertation was on Scottish drawing rooms from 1880-1910 with a focus on Pollock House, Lauriston Castle and Seafield House.
Brooke interned at the Greensboro History Museum in high school and was a docent at Blandwood Mansion in high school and college. She completed a college internship with the curator of collections at Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens in Washington, D.C. and has worked as the guest service coordinator for Greenhill Center for North Carolina Art in Greensboro. Recently, Brooke worked for Guilford Plumbing Supply in Greensboro as a showroom sales associate.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
