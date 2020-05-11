HIGH POINT, NC (May 11, 2020) Last week, the High Point Museum offered curbside pick-up and it was such a hit this week the Museum will be offering soap and lotions. The Museum Store carries an all-natural line of North Carolina made soaps and lotions. Pump lotions and liquid soaps are 16 oz. each.
Here are the sets available:
Set A – Lemon Verbena
Set B – Juicy Peach
Set C – Seafresh Mineral
Set D – Organic Oatmeal
Set E – White Tea Calendula
Set F – Kitchen Soap Set
To order email the Museum at hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov to arrange for pick-up. Remember all purchases from the High Point Museum Store go to care for the over 35,000-artifact collection
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
