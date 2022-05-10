A Greensboro mother and son duo is doing their part to give back to some of the most vulnerable people in the area. For the past three years, Martina Armijo has knitted hundreds of booties and hats from inside her WhiteStone senior living community home. Her son, Henry, takes the donations to Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center to be given to children in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Martina, who is 88 years old, is a former seamstress and moved to WhiteStone senior living community’s Care and Wellness Center four years ago to be closer to her son, who’s a law professor at Elon University.
Martina has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for more than 20 years but still finds joy in giving back and creating these works of art for families. Cone Health says they’re fortunate to have community volunteers like Martina and Henry who support babies’ needs by creating these items.
“Ms. Armijo makes adorable matching booties and hats that we share with many babies who are born at the Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital,” said Guest Relations Director of Cone Health Vivian Langley. “The work she does brings joy to many. We are so grateful that Ms. Armijo shares her time and talent with us.”
The nurses at WhiteStone have also developed a unique relationship with Martina and even donate yarn for her creations. Martina takes special orders for gifts for the nurses who do so much to keep her active and engaged within the community.
Henry’s and Martina’s love for giving back would make for a unique Mother’s Day story about the power of one mother giving back to those in need in Greensboro.
