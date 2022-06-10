MONTANA BROWN JOINS HIGH POINT EDC
High Point, NC – High Point Economic Development Corporation (High Point EDC) director Sandy Dunbeck announces Montana Brown as the department’s newest hire. Brown will serve as economic development manager, helping to guide projects through the contract phase, ensuring a timely process and seamless experience for clients.
Brown joins High Point EDC from the City of High Point’s Planning and Development department, where he served as administrative specialist. Coming from that department, Brown brings extensive knowledge of city zoning, ordinances, policies and procedures, as well as many customer-facing skills.
“Montana brings a unique set of skills and tremendous enthusiasm for the work of recruiting and retaining business as he joins the High Point EDC team,” stated director Dunbeck.
Brown’s onboarding ramps the department back up to full capacity for the first time since the pandemic. At the start of 2021, the four-person department was down by two until July, when Sarah Stevenson came on board – also as a project manager.
A High Point native, Brown received his Bachelor of Science in International and Comparative Politics with a concentration in Economics from Appalachian State University in 2017.
“It’s incredibly exciting to start work with High Point Economic Development. Through this position I can contribute to the betterment of the community that has given me so much,” shared Brown.
Across the community, Brown can be found supporting local businesses and attending High Point Young Professionals’ events.
“We are thrilled to have Montana on board and to be fully staffed,” concluded Dunbeck.
