Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum Receives Major Gift From The Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos Family Foundation In Support Of Building For Tomorrow Capital Campaign.
Greensboro, NC (December ##, 2022) – The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum has received a gift of $125,000 from the Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos Family Foundation in support of its current capital campaign effort, “Building for Tomorrow”. The donation will be used to fund a makeover of the Museum’s Post Office Exhibit.
“We are beyond thrilled to be able to partner with the DeJoy Wos Family foundation.” said Marian King, CEO of the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum. “Louis and Aldona were early supporters of the Museum and we’re honored that they continue to recognize the important role the Museum plays in our community! We’re especially excited that the United States Postmaster General, a Greensboro local, will help improve our beloved Post Office exhibit!”
The “Building for Tomorrow” campaign was launched in late 2021 with the Goal of raising $2.05MM to support investments in critical facility infrastructure and exhibit improvements. The Campaign is currently at over 90% of its goal.
“We’ve been supporters of the children’s museum since its inception,” said Mr. DeJoy, “and we’re happy to make this gift so that future generations of Triad families can continue to enjoy this valuable and needed community asset.
Louis DeJoy became the 75th United States Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Postal Service in June 2020. Prior to joining the Postal Service, Mr. DeJoy spent more than 35 years in transportation and logistics as the CEO of High Point, NC based New Breed Logistics. Aldona Wos, a former physician, was the United States Ambassador to Estonia from 2004-2006, and the Secretary of North Carolina Health and Human Services from 2013-2015. Dr. Wos currently serves as the President of the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C. When not in Washington, the couple maintain a home in Greensboro, NC.
MBCM, located in the cultural district of downtown Greensboro, is a 37,000-square-foot facility, with more than 20 permanent exhibitions devoted to experimental learning. Children learn from hands-on activities that contribute to their growth, play, creation, and exploration. After its initial opening, MBCM expanded its offerings to include outdoor exploration and STEM activities. Learn more at www.mbcmuseum.com.
