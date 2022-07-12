Join us on July 23rd at 11 a.m. in Downtown Asheboro, located at 150 Sunset Avenue, for the official launch of Minkology with a ribbon cutting ceremony, with owners Ross and Wendi Mink and the Asheboro Chamber of Commerce.
The grand opening includes a day full of fun and free events for the whole family including:
· Fairy Hair by Bridget Mullane
· Face Painting by 1455 Marketing
· Food Trucks: Defense Dogs and Giannos of High Point
· Camel City Blues Band
· Artists Belinda Hammond, Maddy Tippett and Kat Tinker doing painting demos throughout the day
· Artist Aida Haggins painting custom door hangers
· Jewelry Maker Bibba Dobyns creating custom jewelry in the store.
The grand opening of Minkology also includes the opening of SCOOPS by Mink, an in-store ice cream shop (with a separate entrance on North Street) featuring gourmet ice cream pops and sandwiches, along with hand scooped ice cream and pup cups.
“Over the past year Vintage Cottage has taken on a major transformation and become about so much more than vintage furniture and paints,” said Wendi Mink, owner of the store. “With the launch of Minkology we strive to become the go to store for gifts and home items, making our store an experience for everyone who walks in the door. We listened to our customers and we hope that Minkology becomes your favorite place to shop, and a way of life!”
Minkology will continue to offer hand painted furniture, offering Annie Sloan Chalk Paints® and workshops on how to paint your own projects in addition to gifts, clothing, kid’s items and much more.
About Minkology
Formerly known as Vintage Cottage, Minkology has expanded to become the ultimate store for all your needs from furniture and gifts to experts on painting. Featuring local North Carolina Artists, local business products and a variety of gifts for everyone, Minkology is the one stop shop for all your home and gift needs in the Asheboro and surrounding area.
