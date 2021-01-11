Company's Expansion Improves Access to Mindcare in New Markets
DURHAM, N.C. – January 11, 2021 – MindPath Care Centers, North Carolina’s largest outpatient mental and behavioral healthcare provider, is pleased to announce it has opened a new office location in Greensboro. Located at 1132 North Church Street, and near the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital entrance, this new office will provide an array of services and treatments to Greensboro residents in need of quality mental health care. From psychiatric evaluation, medication management, therapy, and addiction recovery to gender & sexual diversity support, Greensboro-area residents will now have access to mindcare that supports their individualized mental and behavioral health needs.
MindPath Care Centers’ therapists, counselors, psychiatrists and psychiatric specialists pride themselves on providing individuals and families with top-quality, inclusive mindcare that will empower and enable them to deal with life’s many challenges. MindPath Care Centers participates in most major insurance plans and accepts Medicare and Medicaid. New patient scheduling is now available. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (877) 876-3783 or visit, https://www.mindpathcare.com/location/mindpath-care-centers-greensboro/
About MindPath Care Centers
MindPath Care Centers is committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive outpatient mindcare to help people navigate life’s challenges, whenever and wherever they need it. Our unique, collaborative care approach and integration of the latest treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes.
Our services are delivered at more than 28 locations and include medication management and individual therapy both in office and via telehealth, addiction recovery services at the Addiction Recovery Center (ARC), group therapy sessions and TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) therapy. To help everyone seeking treatment, our 180 providers participate in most major insurance plans.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit mindpathcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/mindpathcare, Twitter: twitter.com/mindpathcare, and Instagram: instagram.com/mindpathcare.
