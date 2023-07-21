Mike Mackey promoted to lead student recruitment for Guilford Technical Community College
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (July 20, 2023) – Mike Mackey, who has been a student recruiter for Guilford Technical Community College for 18 years, has been named the college’s director of student recruitment.
As GTCC’s director of student recruitment, Mackey will be responsible for engagement and recruitment of students, expanding applications, and coordinating recruitment activities.
“I’m very excited and humbled to have been chosen as the director of student recruitment here at GTCC,” said Mackey. “I take this role very seriously, and it is something I have been working toward a very long time. It will certainly be a team effort to strategically recruit a diverse student population that can take full advantage of the college’s programs and services to create better life opportunities for themselves and their families.”
In his prior position at GTCC, Mackey oversaw all recruitment functions in the Guilford County school system, smaller surrounding counties, and businesses. He also created and implemented the college’s recruitment plan and recruitment policy.
“Mike is the perfect fit for the job. He has worked in recruitment here at GTCC for almost two decades,” said Jan Knox., college advancement vice president of GTCC. “He understands the college’s many programs and has been instrumental in enrollment success over the years. Mike has built excellent relationships with local high schools and community partners, which will continue to serve him in this leadership role. We know Mike will continue to do an amazing job for GTCC and the students we serve.”
Mackey holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Master of Science in higher education administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
