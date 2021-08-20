Greensboro, NC, (August 19, 2021) – Longtime community housing advocate Michelle Kennedy has been named as the City’s new Neighborhood Development Department director, effective September 16.
Kennedy surpassed a pool of candidates selected from a national search and extensive interview process conducted by an executive recruitment firm. The candidate evaluation concluded Kennedy’s background makes her the ideal candidate to lead the City’s housing initiatives.
Her experience includes assisting countless individuals with securing housing and providing crisis management during Covid-19 by securing immediate housing for the homeless community. Kennedy advocated for safe and affordable housing with the Greensboro Housing Coalition and oversaw technical training and operations for the NC Weatherization Assistance Program. She was also instrumental in holding landlords legally accountable in South Central Los Angeles.
“Michelle Kennedy is assuming this role at a critical time. Her community connections, depth of knowledge and experience will move the City closer to achieving its housing goals,” said Interim City Manager Chris Wilson. “She’s a nationally-recognized leader, touting more than a decade of experience managing nonprofits with budgets ranging from $1 million to $12 million.”
Most recently, Kennedy served as the executive director of the Interactive Resource Center (IRC), which is an innovative day center working to end homelessness. The IRC offers fundamental services, such as shelter referrals, case management, classes, support groups, etc. to garner self-sufficiency. She’s the architect of Guilford County’s Winter Emergency Shelter Plan.
“Having worked with communities in need my entire career, I believe in meeting people where they are,” Kennedy said. “I’m prepared to switch gears from the IRC and City Council to lead the Neighborhood Development Department, placing emphasis on providing services and resources for all residents, in a dignified and equitable manner where it matters most.”
Kennedy’s community recognitions include the Leadership Greensboro 2019 Leadership Service Medal, 2016 Greensboro News and Record Woman of the Year, and Community Game Changer in 2014 by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
