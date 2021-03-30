The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present The World On A Hill by Alice Childress and How We Got Here: An Oral History Play by Karen Sabo.
The World on a Hill takes place in the West Indies. Norma, an affluent white woman, has taken her young son, Lionel, for a picnic up a hill near their summer vacation home. After Lionel rushes off down the hill in search of sweets, Winston, a Black teenager born and raised on the island, enters, and Norma must face the reality of her prejudice. From there Childress subverts and ultimately transcends the stereotypes upon which we view each other, moving towards an intersectional argument that perhaps the recognition of a shared struggle against structures of power will save us all—so long as we can check our own biases long enough to start the conversation. When asked why he chose this particular play by Childress, Chris Forrer responded, “Alice Childress is criminally under-produced for someone who had such a profound impact on the theatre in the early to mid-20th century. I chose this play partially as a direct response to that as well as because it contains a kind of proto-intersectionality years before the term would actually be coined. Norma and Winston recognize in one another a shared struggle against systems of power that are designed to keep them down and begin to fight for one another to achieve their dreams. It's a beautiful play.”
There is power in our true stories. This is the central concept of How We Got Here: An Oral History Play, which is based entirely on transcripts from the Southern Oral History Database. Using four actors playing ten diverse characters, this show features stories of regular people who want ordinary things—lunch at the Greensboro Woolworth’s, to be pregnant and professional, to sit downstairs at a movie theatre—but who find they must fight for respect and equal treatment. Using stories largely gathered in the Carolinas, this piece uses the immediacy of theatre to breathe life into oral and social history and to help us understand where we are in the American struggle for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Expressing a unique, and intense interest in verbatim theatre when asked about why she chose to create this show, Karen Sabo said, “I’ve been interested in verbatim theatre ever since college when Anna Deveare Smith visited my college community in Massachusetts and did an interview/verbatim project. Then a couple of years later, I saw her perform her show Fires in the Mirror, and I was so interested in how such artistry could come from everyday people saying actual words. I love language, and think the idea of bringing ideas, people, and history to life by approaching their words with documentary theatre is a great way to illustrate that art is all around us if we’re paying attention. People have amazing things to say.” She also commented that she hopes that audiences will “realize that ordinary people can change the world. When we see or experience injustice and unfairness, there are lots of different ways to address it, so everybody has some power to make our schools, our communities, and our country a better place for all.”
The productions of The World On A Hill and How We Got Here: An Oral History Play will be performed with social distancing. Tickets will be available for online streaming April 8-10.
Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone (336.334.4392), or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 pm.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
