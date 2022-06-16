METAL WORKS OF HIGH POINT CONFIRMS EXPANSION, RECEIVES STATE BUILDING REUSE GRANT
High Point, N.C. – High Point Economic Development Corporation (High Point EDC) announces Metal Works of High Point will expand its operations with the purchase of 1245 Hickory Chapel Rd., investing $2,819,000 and adding 20 jobs. The 37,050-sf property will house a powder-coating line and additional room for assembly to help meet growing demand.
Headquartered at 918 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., the family-owned company manufactures metal components, weldments and assemblies for the material handling, furniture, transportation, power generation and appliance industries.
“Over our 30-year history in High Point, we have experienced a lot of growth, and now with this expansion we can continue to grow and create more jobs in the community,” said Metal Works president and owner Jonathan Hall.
Helping to make this project possible is support from the City of High Point and the N.C. Department of Commerce. Metal Works has been authorized by High Point City Council for a Building Upfit Grant and by the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) for a Building Reuse Grant from the State. Both grants will aid with renovation expenses.
“We are thankful to Mayor Wagner, members of City Council, and the great people in the economic development office for working with us on this project. It is exciting to be a part of all the great things happening in High Point,” shared Metal Works vice president Elizabeth Hall.
Currently, Metal Works has 52 full-time employees. The 20 new jobs are projected to be added over the next two years and will meet the Guilford County average annual wage. Positions will include a director of operations, quality engineer, welders, painters, and machine operators among others.
With the property purchase completed, renovations will now begin with the goal to be operational by October 2022.
“The Metal Works expansion provides opportunity for the next generation of workers in advanced manufacturing and speaks to the strength of the manufacturing industry across High Point, Guilford County and the Carolina Core,” said High Point EDC director Sandy Dunbeck.
