Merry and Bright: Downtown Greensboro's Festival of Lights Returns Friday, Dec 2
GREENSBORO, NC (November 29, 2022) – Ring in the holiday season at Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s (DGI) traditional Festival of Lights on Friday, Dec. 2. As a part of Downtown in December presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union, the public can expect an evening overflowing with live performances, delicious food, holiday shopping, a community sing-along and tree lighting, as well as other family-friendly activities to usher in the holiday season.
Festival-goers can start the night in LeBauer Park with Piedmont Winterfest and the Vendor Market at 5:00 p.m. Tinsel Town will be open in the Greensboro Cultural Center for visitors to cast their vote for their favorite tree designs.
At 5:30 p.m., the official Festival of Lights program will begin in Center City Park with a performance by the North Carolina A&T State University Fellowship Gospel Choir. At 6:30 p.m. join in for the community sing-along with Festival newcomer, the Drew Hays Five featuring Diana Tuffin. After more than 20 years entertaining the crowd, Wally West and the Wassailers are taking a much-deserved break this year.
The community tree will be lit at precisely 6:56 p.m. in Center City Park.
After the tree lighting, make your way down Elm Street for a musical stroll from Friendly Avenue to Lewis Street with performances by:
- Grimsley Madrigal Singers
- Zoo City Pickers
- UNCG Chariots
- Benjy Johnson and the Tinsel Too
- Triad A Capella
- Greensboro Tarheel Chorus
- UNCG Horn Choir
- Performances at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum
- High Lonesome Strings
- Greensboro Performing Arts
- Finn Phoenix
- Sinai Mountain Ramblers
- Traahvie
- Laura Jane Vincent
- Triad Trombone
- William and Lani Greene
- The Reids
- Unwind Productions
- Gregory Amos
Traditional favorites like Mrs. Claus, Season’s Best Carolers, The Silver Drummer Girl, Superheroes, and Disney Princesses will be strolling throughout the Festival footprint.
New at this year’s Festival of Lights, visitors can take their chances riding a Mechanical Reindeer in the Elm/McGee Street parking lot, capture a selfie with the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile and the winter wonderland balloon backdrop, and enjoy quiet storytime for kids at Scuppernong Books. Three storytimes will be featured – 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.
Other entertainment includes:
- Snow King and Queen
- Stiltwalkers
- Sumo Santas
- UNC Greensboro’s Student Art Market
- LED Robot and Mirror Man
- Live Ice-Sculpting
- Reconsidered Goods Kids Krafts
The chilly weather is calling for snow in Hamburger Square at Elm and McGee Street. Walk in a winter wonderland, roast marshmallows, and enjoy a special visit and photo with Santa.
Continue the good times on the South End with a laser show, Artistika Latin Dance lessons, and karaoke. Peppermint Alley will debut beside Boxcar Bar and Arcade as the perfect holiday-selfie spot.
Downtown businesses will be open for great shopping and dining options –giving festival-goers more opportunities to enter the Merry Madness Passport for a chance to win $500. Other dining options include the following food trucks:
- Jamaica Coast
- NutNbutLuv
- Sweet’s Turkey BBQ
- Bel le Full Vending
- Charlie Poppers Kettle Corn
- Ethio-Indie Alkaline & Vegan Cuisine
- Mahos Bistro
- Hickory Tree BBQ
- Magnificent Concessions
- Off the Hook
