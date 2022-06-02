Meridian Waste Acquires Capital Dumpster Service in North Carolina
Densifying Raleigh & Greensboro Marketplace Frontload and Roll-Off Routes
Greensboro, N.C. (June 1, 2022) – Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, announced today it closed on the purchase of Capital Dumpster Service, LLC located in Goldsboro, NC effective June 1, 2022.
The acquired assets from Capital Dumpster Service include three frontload trucks, four roll-off trucks, one automated sideload truck, multiple frontload and roll-off containers, 95-gallon carts, and corresponding commercial contracts. Meridian Waste will transfer the assets and operate out of its existing hauling location at 13415 Highway 421 North in Goldston, N.C., co-located with its Triad Transfer Station (formerly known as the Chatham Waste & Recycling Transfer Station). The acquisition helps to bridge and densify collection routes between the greater Raleigh and Greensboro market areas.
“North Carolina continues to offer great organic growth and acquisition opportunities for Meridian Waste,” said Walter “Wally” Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Waste. “Capital Dumpster Service represents our seventh North Carolina company acquisition since January 2020,” he said. “The diversification of the collection business by adding more frontload routes is key to our strategic plan. We are continuing to enhance our vertical integration within the company’s construction and demolition (C&D) waste disposal assets in North Carolina, and our municipal solid waste (MSW) disposal asset in southern Virginia.”
The terms of the asset purchase agreements remain private. This marks Meridian Waste’s twenty-third acquisition since the company transitioned to private stock under the ownership of Warren Equity Partners (WEP) in April 2018.
About Meridian Waste
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company’s core waste business is centered on residential, commercial, and industrial non-hazardous solid waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in Northeast Fla., St. Louis, Mo., Raleigh, N.C., Goldston, N.C., Greenville, S.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Blacksburg, Va., Harrisonburg, Va., and Richmond, Va. servicing more than 203,343 residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential, and roll-off trucks, the company operates 13 hauling companies, eight transfer stations/materials recycling facilities (MRFs), two municipal solid waste landfills, and three C&D landfills in which 845,110 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visitMeridianWaste.com.
