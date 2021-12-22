Melrose Coffee + Wine Bar comes to Winston-Salem

A California dream has turned into reality for the folks behind Melrose Coffee + Wine Bar in Winston-Salem.
“We’re all friends from Los Angeles, California, and ended up in NC together,” explained Nevin Anuran, who runs the shop with his wife, Karen; and their friend, Marrisa Cerna.
“My wife wanted to open a coffee shop so during the pandemic, we figured why not take the chance and open a coffee shop,” he continued, “we’re transplants from Southern California and wanted to bring a piece of home to Winston-Salem.”
Located in the Stratford Ridge strip center next to Joann Fabrics and Hemporia (another business Anuran operates). “We used certain parts of Southern California that inspired the overall look and vibe of the coffee shop,” he explained of their Instagram-worthy decor and design. “For example, our garden hallway is inspired by the restaurant Catch, with their floral entrance.”
As for the coffee, the selection stems from Karen’s passion. “We don’t have a professional background in coffee other than my wife being a huge coffee fanatic,” Anuran said. “She appreciates good quality coffee like a bottle of wine. So we entrusted her with the selection of coffee beans and roast.”
Carrying the Wunderlust label for coffee and teas, “we went with an artisan roaster who shares the same values in coffee,” he said. “It took over a year of trial and error trying to get the menu and flavor profile right.
We’re still striving to add new items to the menu that Winston hasn’t seen yet, like our latest Ferrero Roche Frappe.” Topped with the hazelnut treat, the concoction itself isn’t intended to be overly sweet. “We believe our customers should enjoy the true taste of the coffee and flavors and then adjust the sweetness to their liking.”
Beyond the lattes and teas found in most shops, Melrose looks to expand Winston’s coffee profile, offering pour-overs, affogato (ice cream topped with espresso), and dalgona (a frothy mix of whipped coffee atop iced milk).
They also hope to keep the menu interesting with a revolving secret menu featuring an array of interesting brews, like the fruity pebble latte or blueberry lavender latte (one of Anuran’s favorites to make). He also enjoys whipping up a vanilla rose latte, and exploring their line beyond coffee, like a Butterfly Lemon Spritz.
Getting into the season, their special holiday drink menu features coffee standards like a white chocolate peppermint mocha (topped with crushed peppermint) and a caramel gingerbread latte. Coal isn’t just for the naughty list at Melrose with a “Dirty Santa Latte,” featuring activated charcoal, mixed with strawberry and a choice of milk. And they offer a line of mocktails like ”Rudolph’s Red Nose Fizz,” a cranberry-topped tonic that “bursts with flavors of gingerbread, cranberry, and orange.” Or their twist on the classic eggnog, coming in the form of a non-caffeinated steamer beverage.
With no kitchen, Melrose partnered with local purveyors from across the Triad—and the globe—for eats; and currently offers wares from the Porch, Camino Bakery, Cheesecakes by Alex, and The BloomBoard. As for building their menus, “we wanted to reflect our style,” he said, noting the inclusion of vegan and gluten-free options for both food and coffee offerings.
His personal favorite runs along their line of croissants, from the sweet chocolate and Nutella, to the savory chicken salad. “It was so important for us to find the right vendors,” Anuran continued. ”They’re all amazing and delivered on the quality we aim to serve our community. Our macaroons are the only item on the menu not local as we get those from Paris.”
The Parisian and Californian influences extend to their upcoming expansion into an evening wine bar. Featuring a mix of bottles from California, Italy, France, Germany, and South Africa, their goal is to serve labels “that you can’t find in local grocery stores or bars,” he said. “We’re working with select distributors and brands after multiple tastings to make sure the notes and palate fit our vision and communicate the quality of standard we offer.”
Anuran looks to pair wine with atmosphere, “we wanted to bring the lounge aspect to Melrose Coffee and wine gives you the inviting lounge vibe,” he said, with plans still underway to broaden their space. “Once we obtain our wine license we’ll be looking to add live music, along with networking events for small business owners, speed dating, and wine tasting nights.”
Beyond the main space, Melrose also offers a private, VIP business suite. “It allows folks to have a private meeting, take a zoom call or interview without the eyes and ears of other customers listening or eavesdropping on sensitive topics,” Anuran explained of the space. A booking site and monthly membership plan is in the works, “it will allow patrons to book an hour of time out with complimentary drip coffee and tea during the session.”
As they get their footing into the new year, “we hope to be Winston’s staple craft coffee shop and be here for the long run,” Anuran noted. For those running errands in a holiday dash, Melrose is currently offering a happy hour special: 30 percent off cheesecakes with any drink purchase, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Melrose Coffee + Wine Bar is currently open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1608 S-Stratford Road, Suite C in Winston-Salem.
