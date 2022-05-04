Melrose Coffee to Join Lineup at Stock + Grain Assembly
HIGH POINT, North Carolina (April 27, 2022) Stock + Grain Assembly – the Triad’s First Food Hall opening at The Outfields adjacent to Truist Point this spring – announced today that Melrose Coffee will join the exciting community of restaurateurs.
Alongside husband Mo Ali, co-owner Christine Yom says Melrose Coffee’s High Point location will offer coffee, refreshers, loose leaf teas, and pastries sourced from small businesses around the Triad. Originally from Los Angeles, their first Triad location opened in fall 2021 in Winston-Salem.
"We love coffee and tea and wanted to share our special blends with others," Yom said. "Coffee...helps bring people together and is the start of great conversations.”
"We want to provide not just good coffee but a [unique] experience to our customers," she said. "Our espresso is strong [allowing you to] truly taste the coffee notes. For our drip coffee, we use single origin and fair-trade coffee."
Their Stock + Grain Assembly menu will include items such as their signature blueberry lavender latte (with hints of battered blueberry pancake and topped with house-made blueberry whipped cream) and a vanilla rose latte (two types of vanilla are infused with rose water to add a sweet taste to the espresso).
Non-coffee drinkers can indulge in their popular color-changing butterfly lemon spritz or purchase blooming flower teas to try at home. Melrose Coffee’s menu features secret offerings, so customers are encouraged to visit frequently to try the latest limited time selections.
Yom says their mission is to provide great coffee to High Point University students and local businesses as a way to bring High Point together and continue to help grow the community.
"We love to meet new people and learn about their journey, especially with how they came to find us and their love of coffee and tea," she said.
Melrose Coffee will join the six other artisans announced to-date: Biscuits Brisket & Beer, serving classic smoked meats and Texas-style BBQ; Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop, specializing in made-to-order doughnuts in artistic flavors; Yumi Sushi, with a focus on Japanese cuisine and Taiwanese boba tea; Damn Good Dogs, specializing in gourmet grilled hot dogs and smash burgers; Bevelry, a centrally-located bar with a focus on craft cocktails and draft beer; and Cahoots, a patio bar that features seasonal drinks and outdoor activations. More artisans will be announced soon.
With limited space available in the food hall, local restaurateurs interested in joining the lineup are encouraged to reach out to: leasing@stockandgrainhp.com. Stock + Grain Assembly is now accepting private and semi-private event requests. For more information or to submit an event request, visit stockandgrainhp.com. Follow Stock + Grain Assembly on social media for the latest information on their openings: @stockandgrain.
About Stock + Grain Assembly
Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently-owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally-located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) that will occupy the first floor of The Outfields’ lead-off building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace will be central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown. stockandgrainhp.com
About Cana Development
Founded in 2008, Baltimore-based Cana Development is a full-service commercial real estate firm that specializes in retail placemaking. CANAdev defines, develops and activates places with a relentless approach to quality retail development, leasing and operations. Our team speaks the language of real estate. We have collectively developed over 42 million square feet of commercial real estate, including hotels, corporate headquarters, live music and sports arenas/stadiums, with a particular focus on guest experience. We are food and retail asset management experts. From our first food hall development in 2010, we have proven ourselves time and time again to deliver results in the planning, development and placemaking for large-scale high-profile retail experiences in marketplace and mixed-use developments across the United States. placemakingworks.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.