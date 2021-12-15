Meal prep company sending their gratitude with blessing boxes

Long Life Meal Prep Company is a family-owned and operated business that caters to everyone and their dietary needs. “We have been gifted so much in the short time we have been here and have an expectation to be grateful through feeding others,” said Sarah Long, co-owner. “This is our third-year opening, and we have a variety of 15 different bowls each week. We have been growing at a rapid rate with 30 different locations between Greensboro to Charlotte.”
This is the first year Long Life Meal Prep has organized a blessing box for Christmas. “We got the idea after launching our second Thanksgiving boxes and found it to be quite the success. A small blessing box can fit 20-25 items and cost $50, while a large box can fit 35-40 boxes for $100.”
Long, her husband Don, and her brother, Josh Myers, have a dream of giving back in the way they know best — feeding others. “Our initial idea was to donate three boxes of food to families in need,” she said. “We began advertising on our social media platforms as a means to reach out to those who knew someone in need. Before we knew it we had people pouring in donations and wanting to help.”
The final day to donate is Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. “There will be a donation option on our website where you can click a button to donate, or give us a call and donate through the phone,” Long said. “Our goal is to distribute more than 20 boxes. Not only in North Carolina but nationwide.”
The company has partnered with Urban Ministries so they can help point them in the direction of those in need of meals. “Whether or not someone can donate, if they know a family in need, we would love to be made aware. When putting together our boxes, we always include a protein, starch, and a veggie. We will have everything packed and distributed the week of Christmas,” Myers said. “I am thrilled for others to enjoy our honey barbeque chicken or wild-caught salmon with jasmine rice and green beans, but if a family has specific allergies or conditions, we are the first to accommodate.”
The blessing boxes recognize the spirit of the holiday with healthy desserts. “We believe sweets are the gateway to the soul, so why not make them festive,” Long said. “We will be making pistachio pudding, pumpkin cheese protein muffins, red velvet protein poppers, and a variety of donuts. My favorite is the lemon cake donuts decorated with colorful sprinkles.”
Long Life Meal Prep is grateful to have been able to serve and feed their community since the day they opened their doors, providing a variety of options and dietary needs for the whole family. “Thank you to the community for helping us do this. Thank you to those who donate and thank you to those who help us find families in need. As we grow, we want to give back even bigger,” Don shared. “To see the smiles on the faces of the single moms, widows, and guardians who continue to do their part despite the tough nature we live in today, we could not ask for more. In order to make real change, you have to start somewhere, and it’ll only get better from here.”
Long Life Meal Prep is hoping to expand to newcomers and refugees in the area, welcoming them with open arms and a hot meal, a universal language that brings everyone together.
For more information and or to donate to the business, visit: https://longlifemealprep.com/.
