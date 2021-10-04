Year-long program provides mayors with world-class executive training and coaching to help deliver results for cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Sept. 30, 2021) – Mayor Jay Wagner is ready to explore the latest in leadership and management practices as one of 38 mayors chosen for an intensive education program with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
As a member of the Initiative’s Class of 2021-22, Mayor Wagner is part of a class of mayors participating in a program delivered by faculty from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School as well as world-class experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network.
The year-long program launches with a three-day convening for mayors in New York City that began Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, which Mayor Wagner attended at no cost to the City. Each day of the convening, mayors attended classroom sessions focused on the latest management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.
The mayor said he believes this program will “help enhance our leadership team’s capabilities in these areas, not to mention, connect me with other mayors with innovative approaches to similar issues in their own cities.”
Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term mayor of New York City, collaborated with Harvard University leadership to create the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative in 2017.
Collectively, Harvard University and Bloomberg Philanthropies aim to help mayors and their leadership teams manage the complexities of running a city and give these leaders opportunities to learn from one another. The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative will connect Mayor Wagner to some of the university’s top educators, coaching from experts, a network of peers and technical assistance. The program provides an opportunity to share practices and learn from fellow mayors about the promising ideas that are helping to enhance the quality of life in cities around the world.
Now that the mayors’ convening has ended, two senior-level city officials nominated by each mayor will attend a convening in October and attend virtual classes throughout the year. From High Point, City Manager Tasha Logan Ford and Assistant City Manager Greg Ferguson will participate in the year-long program and help Mayor Wagner translate what they learn into organizational changes that improve life in High Point.
This is not the first time the City of High Point has been honored by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The City was named a top-20 finalist in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenge in 2012, a competition created to inspire American cities to generate innovative ideas that solve major challenges and improve city life and that ultimately can be shared with other cities across the nation.
Mayor Wagner’s participation in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative and that of his two senior leaders, including tuition, accommodation, meals and airfare, is fully funded by the program, thanks to Bloomberg Philanthropies.
The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is the Flagship Program of the newly announced Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University and a collaboration between Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Business School and Bloomberg Philanthropies to equip mayors and senior city officials to tackle complex challenges in their cities and improve the quality of life of their residents. Launched in 2017, the initiative has worked with 400 mayors and 1,300 senior city officials in 478 cities worldwide. The initiative has also advanced research and developed new curricula and teaching tools to help city leaders solve real-world problems. For more information, please visit the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
