Mast Store Celebrates Land Trust Day, June 4, with Donation of 20% of Sales Love Your Local Land Trust!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – On Land Trust Day, Saturday, June 4, the Winston-Salem Mast Store will host representatives from Piedmont Land Conservancy. To ensure that it has the support it needs to continue its vital service to our community, each store will donate 20% of that day’s sales to this partner agency.
Land trusts preserve our landscapes, create shared open spaces, protect wetlands and wildlife habitats, and provide recreational opportunities for everyone. These non-profit organizations, also known as conservancies, work with landowners and other associations to purchase land and negotiate easements with private property owners, ensure a family farm is passed down to the next generation, and assist in expanding the boundaries of state and national parks, among many other important roles.
Throughout Mast General Store’s region, land trusts make our communities more livable, generate local economic opportunities, and tell the story of the places we call home.
"I feel blessed that all Mast Store locations are hosting active land conservation groups. The work these partners do touches our lives every day in ways we can visibly see and in ways that we still benefit from,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast Store.
Since 1990, Piedmont Land Conservancy has protected more than 28,000 acres of land from Central North Carolina to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Through upwards of 200 land protection projects, the group has helped create nature preserves and spaces for outdoor recreation, added significant acreage to state parks, saved Piedmont farmland from development, and preserved more than 10,000 acres of land adjacent to vital waterways.
“Most people think about pastoral views when they hear the word 'conservancy,' but much of their work is saving and reestablishing wetlands that help reduce flooding and provide fresh water, creating alternative transportation routes like greenways, or protecting wildlife habitats. That's why it's important to our Mast Store team to support the work of these organizations and to help others understand what they do. We thank you for helping support their work for all of us,” said Cooper.
Drop by the Winston-Salem Mast Store on Saturday, June 4, to learn about your local land trust and the outdoor spaces it has conserved in your community. It’s a great opportunity to acknowledge how their work helps us all enjoy nature, breathe fresh air, and drink clean water every day. For more information about Piedmont Land Conservancy, visit its website, https://www.piedmontland.org/.
