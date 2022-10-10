Mast General Store & Merrell Footwear Partner for Food for Kids
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.” Having enough to eat is essential for everyone to live their fullest life, but it’s even more important for kids to have adequate nutrition to avoid more challenges. That’s why Mast Store and Merrell are teaming up to provide Food for Kids through a partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC.
According to a study by Feeding America, the South is home to 80% of counties across the country with the highest rates of hunger. Children are among the most vulnerable, with some of Mast Store’s home communities seeing 1 in every 4 children being food insecure.
From October 17-30, for each pair of Merrell footwear purchased, Mast Store on Trade Street in Downtown Winston-Salem will donate $15 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC to be used for its kid-focused outreach, including school-based pantries and weekend backpack programs. Guests can also round up their purchases to make a direct donation to the Second Harvest. Every little bit helps – the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC will leverage the $15 donation into 105 meals through their network of vendors and donors.
“We appreciate Merrell’s continuing support of our local food banks’ efforts to end childhood hunger,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast Store. “By providing Food for Kids, we can help them with one of their best first steps toward achieving success and leading fulfilling lives.”
This year marks the thirteenth time Merrell has helped with Food for Kids. The footwear brand has a goal for all people to have equal access to the outdoors and believes that by removing hunger as a barrier for learning and living, other opportunities become more attainable.
The Mast Store continues the traditions of the general store by supporting its communities through many avenues, especially when it comes to basic human needs. In addition to the store’s corporate contributions in focus areas of arts/education, conservation/preservation, and basic human needs, guests are asked from time to time to make their own donations – nickels and dimes at a time – to make a difference that benefits local groups.
