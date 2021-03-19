Marvin J. Price Wins 40 Under 40 Award in Economic Development

GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Marvin J. Price, Executive Vice President of Economic Development, has been announced as a recipient of the 2021 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, the biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40 years old in the economic development industry.
“I am honored to be among a group of outstanding and accomplished young professionals,” Price said. “I hope to make the individuals who nominated me proud.”
Price joined the Chamber in November 2020. Previously, he served as Vice President of Economic Recruitment for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, representing the 15-county bi-state region. Before his Charlotte role, he managed Business Development for Spire, the fifth-largest natural gas utility in the US. Marvin also served as Project Manager for the Birmingham Business Alliance, where his efforts resulted in more than $250 million in capital investment and over 2,000 jobs. His recent notable wins include Retirement Clearinghouse, 1-800 Contacts, LKQ Corporation, Boshart Industries Inc, Porta North America, and DHOLLANDIA.
Price is the recipient of many industry and professional awards, including: 2020 & 2018 Consultant Connect Top 50 Economic Developers Award, 2019 DCI 40 Under 40 in Economic Development, and the 2018 North Carolina Economic Development Association's Emerging Executive Award. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Montevallo and a master's degree in community planning from Auburn University. Marvin, a Birmingham native, currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Chamber President and CEO Brent Christensen congratulated Price on his recognition.
“This award confirms what we already knew about Marvin: he is a great economic development professional who is known internationally for his successes,” Christensen said. “He has really hit the ground running here since he joined the Greensboro Chamber in November, and I know he will have a lasting impact on this community.”
"The Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award awards program is hosted by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, and Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in non-profit, economic, and community development industries. An independent selection committee of six economic development professionals and site selection consultants evaluated a record-number of 200-plus nominees.
“This past year has demonstrated the importance of economic development in building and sustaining resilient communities,” said Julie Curtin, president of DCI’s economic development practice. “I’m especially impressed by the diverse perspectives and skillsets of this year’s winners as they lead communities to prioritize new ways of thinking, building inclusive and equitable economies, and bringing an attitude of fresh new ideas to the challenges in the industry. The economic development future is bright with these young leaders.”
DCI and Jorgenson officially announced the winners earlier this week at a virtual awards reception held in conjunction with the International Economic Development Council Leadership Summit.
“The economic development industry is in good hands with these rising leaders,” said Todd Jorgenson, managing director and principal of Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. “The communities they represent — from Tuxpan, Mexico to Covington, Kentucky to Québec, Canada — are fortunate to have the smart, innovative ideas of this year’s winners.”
For more information on the 40 Under 40 awards program and this year’s winners, visit econdev40under40.com.
