$mart Money seeing results
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - In January 2022, United Way of Greater High Point unveiled a new financial literacy initiative. In collaboration with Family Service of the Piedmont and Community Resource Network, United Way of Greater High Point created an initiative to meet the financial needs of the Greater High Point Community. $MART MONEY is a series of financial literacy and coaching classes designed to equip attendees with the tools needed for financial success. For some, finances can be daunting as they do not understand budgeting, credit, and other aspects of their money which can lead to poor decisions as well as struggling with saving and investing.
The goal of $MART MONEY is to end that cycle and help people move forward with more confidence. Smart Money Financial Classes cover a wide range of topics to help individuals and families better manage their finances and are free to attend. These topics included Budgeting Basics, Credit to Be Proud Of, Budget & Credit Basics for Homeownership, Frauds & Scams, Holiday Budgeting, Credit and Debts, How Reverse Mortgage Works, Tips to Improve Credit, How to Develop a Spending Plan, Financial Disaster Preparedness and Smart Money for Teens and Kids.
Over the past year, there have been over 55 classes held throughout the Greater High Point Community, with 542 class participants ranging in age from 6 to 80 years plus. Outcomes show that participants have increased financial knowledge, gained confidence in managing finances, and indicated an intent to save. “We are thrilled with the success of Smart Money over the past year,” said Jane Liebscher, President of United Way of Greater High Point. “The initiative is an important step towards helping individuals and families in our community to take control of their finances and build a better financial future.”
April Smart Money classes will be held at the High Point Public Library beginning April 6th. For more information and or to enroll, call 336.373.8882 or visit tmt@fspcares.org or www.unitedwayhp.org.
