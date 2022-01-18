$MART MONEY at United Way
High Point, NC — January 18, 2022 — United Way of Greater High Point unveils new financial literacy initiative.
In collaboration with Family Service of the Piedmont and Community Resource Network, United Way of Greater High Point has created a new initiative to meet the financial needs of the Greater High Point Community. $MART MONEY is a series of financial literacy and coaching classes designed to equip attendees with the tools needed for financial success. For some, finances can be daunting as they do not understand budgeting, credit, and other aspects of their money which can lead to poor decisions as well as struggling with saving and investing. The goal of $MART MONEY is to end that cycle and help people move forward with more confidence.
“Financial literacy is highly important because it equips us with the skills needed to efficiently manage our income. Without a solid foundation in financial literacy our financial decisions are highly unlikely to be successful which directly impacts the quality of life for generations to come. When surveyed respondents answered an average of just 52% of personal finance questions correctly on the 2020 TIAA Institute-Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC). Although this is an improvement from 49% in 2017, the survey lets us know that there is still a lot more work on financial literacy to be done. This is where our Smart Money program comes into play. We hope that the program will help those without a financial literacy foundation gain knowledge and enable them to start making their money work for them.” said Latoya Bullock, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Greater High Point.
“Many people have little understanding of finances, how credit works, and the detriment to financial well-being that poor financial decisions can create for generations to come. A lack of financial understanding has been signaled as one of the main reasons Americans struggle with saving and investing. Understanding personal finance means being able to make sustainable financial decisions that reduce debt, increase the savings and secure financial futures. United Way of Greater High Point’s $MART MONEY program will work to help people in our community be equipped with the tools for financial success.” said Jane Liebscher, President at United Way of Greater High Point.
UWGHP was awarded a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo to support this important initiative. Through this grant, $MART MONEY will have no fee to attend. Incentives for attending will also be offered thanks to a grant from The Foundation for a Healthy High Point. Classes kick off in February and will be held at The Salvation Army of High Point from 10am till 11am. There will also be an evening class at 5:30pm once a month for those who are working but still need to attend classes. Registration is required as class spots are limited. For more information, please visit our website at www.unitedwayhp.org or dial 336-373-8882 today.
