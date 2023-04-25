Marshall Aerospace selects Greensboro, NC for new US operations hub
Marshall Aerospace has announced the establishment of an aircraft maintenance and engineering facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport outside Greensboro, North Carolina.
Serving as the company’s base of operations in the United States, the facility will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the US-based fleet of Hercules C-130 tactical transport aircraft.
The company is well-positioned to leverage its 55 years of experience with the C-130 platform, having developed longstanding relationships with a global customer base which, in addition to USMC, includes operators across Europe, North America, Africa and the Middle East.
The first phase of development will entail construction of a single hangar comprising six bays for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul and one additional paint bay, with start of operations planned for early 2025. Over a four-year period, the establishment of the new facility will lead to the creation of over 240 direct local jobs supported by a multi-million dollar investment.
“We believe Piedmont Triad International Airport is the ideal home of our US Aerospace operations,” said Marshall Group CEO Kathy Jenkins. “We are proud to join the well-established Greensboro aerospace ecosystem, and will strive to make the greatest possible contribution to the North Carolinian community and economy.
“We are very grateful for the exceptional support and partnership we have received from Greensboro City Council and the State Government of North Carolina as we look to expand our operations in North America.”
“I’d like to extend my thanks to Marshall Aerospace for choosing PTI Airport to be the home of their new aircraft maintenance and engineering facility in the United States,” said North Carolina Senator Ted Budd.
“The Triad area already has a rich history in the aerospace industry and the community cannot wait to welcome Marshall to the area. In addition to servicing the U.S.-based fleet of Hercules C-130 tactical transport aircraft, the new facility will bring over 240 jobs to the North Carolina. I couldn’t be prouder to help welcome Marshall Aerospace to our state.”
“This announcement is great news for the Triad area, bringing hundreds of jobs and enhancing PTI’s reputation as an aerospace hub,” commented North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis. “I want to thank Marshall Aerospace for the commitment to our great state and to our great people, and look forward to working with them on the federal level as they provide support for the C-130’s.”
“The addition of Marshall Aerospace will make an enormous impact on our workforce,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “The City welcomes this multimillion-dollar investment, which reinforces our placement as North Carolina’s aerospace capital.”
Piedmont Triad International Airport Authority Chairman Paul Mengert commented: “The Airport Authority welcomes Marshall as the newest member of the growing list of aerospace companies from around the world that call PTI home.”
