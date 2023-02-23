Marion Plumb Joins Garner Foods® as Senior Executive VP of Sales
(Winston-Salem, NC) - Garner Foods® is excited to announce the appointment of Marion Plumb as Senior Executive VP of Sales, effective December 1, 2022. Plumb will be responsible for overseeing the company's food service sales, retail sales, and customer support teams.
“I and the executive team at Garner Foods are very excited to add Marion to our company leadership,” said Ann Garner Riddle, CEO and President of Garner Foods. “I enjoyed getting to know him through the hiring process, and look forward to Marion leveraging his substantial experience to our Texas Pete® and Green Mountain Gringo® brands.”
Plumb brings over 32 years of leadership and sales experience to the role of leading sales over multiple trade channels. He most recently served as VP of Sales in North America for the Champion brand which saw significant growth under his tenure.
"I'm thrilled to join the team at Garner Foods," said Plumb. "The company's heritage, its loyalty to its people and community, as well as a deep passion for products, customers, and consumers were very attractive to me and made this an easy decision. If I could have drawn up my dream job, this would have been it."
Plumb, a self-professed foodie and passionate cook of Creole, Cajun, and Soul Food cuisines, has personal ties to the company as well. He has been using Texas Pete® Original Hot Sauce since he was a kid and is excited to contribute to such a beloved brand.
In his new role, Plumb plans to protect and extend the brand's heartland business while also growing and expanding into other markets. He believes brand investment and driving innovation in new categories, and product extensions will elevate the brand and delight its loyal consumers and attract new consumers within each market.
To learn more about Garner Foods, and their extensive products, visit their website at www.garnerfoods.com.
About Garner Foods
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Garner Foods is famous for its Texas Pete® Hot Sauce, a leading brand of hot sauce in the U.S. Founded in 1929 as a maker of barbecue sauce, the company now sells a full line of hot sauces, wing sauces, and seafood sauces under the Texas Pete® brand, as well as salsa and tortilla strips under the Green Mountain Gringo® brand. Garner Foods products are sold in supermarkets, military commissaries, convenience stores, and restaurants throughout the U.S. Green Mountain Gringo® Salsa was named America’s best-tasting salsa by Delish.com in 2018.
