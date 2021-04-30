Greensboro, N.C. - Today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) is announcing the opening of the $28.6 billion restaurant relief program that was signed into law as part of the American Rescue Plan. The program will be administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and it will begin accepting applications at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 3. Registration for the SBA application portal began on Friday, April 30 at 6:00 a.m. ET. In preparation for the grant program’s opening, the SBA released detailed guidance for those seeking relief money through the restaurant revitalization fund.
“Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have worked hard to adapt to changing safety protocols, to keep employees on payroll, and to reopen as more people get vaccinated,” said Congresswoman Manning. “The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide assistance to eligible restaurants and bars to ensure that they can keep their doors open. If we’re going to build back better, we must ensure that our nation’s entrepreneurs have the resources and support they need to reopen, create jobs, and grow our economy.”
Program details provided by SBA:
The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.
Additional guidance from the SBA on the restaurant revitalization program can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.