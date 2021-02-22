Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) of High Point, NC announces the opening of “Mannequin Musings”.
TAG reopens the Main Gallery with a new exhibit! Building on last year’s exceptionally well received exhibit of Paul Tazewell’s award winning costumes (Hamilton, The Wiz), a Call to Artists was issued to have the mannequins from that exhibit reimagined to reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021, or just to find new life at the whim of the artist.
The result is an exhibition featuring the work of 15 North Carolina artists finding new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. “Mannequin Musings” is open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, Tuesday-Friday, noon until 5pm, through the spring. TAG will follow all CDC protocols and masks are required. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
An online virtual exhibit will be coming soon with an option for the public to vote for a People’s Choice Award to be awarded at a later date.
Theatre Art Galleries is located in downtown High Point at 220 E. Commerce Ave. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-5:00 p.m. For more information contact the TAG office at 336-887-2137 or visit www.tagart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.