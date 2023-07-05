The furniture capital of the world is looking to highlight the city’s creative community with its inaugural Main in Color Art and Design Festival.
The festival, held Saturday, July 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. between High Avenue and Green Drive in High Point, aims to highlight area artists and vendors in High Point and the Triad area.
“Main in Color is an accessible and inclusive arts festival in downtown High Point. This is the first event of its kind in the area and we felt it would be important to showcase the art within our community. The residents now have another platform to showcase their talents,” said Sarah King, co-organizer of the festival.
The festival, organized by King and Kara Blue with the help of a committee, will feature mural painting, live music and performances, vendors, and activities to inspire attendees. Blue and King wanted to create an inclusive event similar to other festivals in the state to bring “art, design, and community together.” The duo teamed up with Dana East, Events Development Manager at Visit High Point, to bring that event to life.
“We have both lived in other cities where art is prominent and integrated into the community, and we wanted to bring that same vibe to High Point,” said Blue. “We teamed up with Dana East from Visit High Point, whose expertise in event planning helped turn our dream into reality.”
East said that residents and festival attendees could expect to see a variety of art, vendors, and overall fun in Downtown High Point.
“There will be artists working in a variety of mediums, face painting, live muraling in the Pit, local breweries for beer and wine, kids crafts, balloon art, live music, henna, screen-printing, and a community art project,” East said.
With more than 50 vendors slated to participate, the highlight of the family-friendly festival seems to be the live muraling event planned in the city’s hidden art treasure trove, The Pit. Artists performing include JAG, Jenna Rice, Abstractdissent, and Fredo X Felix.
King said that the community seems to be excited about Main in Color. Sponsors include Bethany Medical and The Lenny Peters Foundation, Carolina Core FC, Visit High Point, Pinnacle Financial Partners, The City of High Point, and Smart Choice.
“There has never been an event held in this landscape so I believe all are extremely anxious to see how Main Street will be transformed on that day,” she said. “The city has been very supportive every step of the way while planning this event.”
City Councilman Cyril Jefferson said that festival is a step in the right direction for the city.
“If we are ever to realize our coveted vision for becoming a world arts and design capital, it will take efforts like this to solidify and elevate our platform,” he said. “I’m so grateful for the collaborators who are making this possible.”
Organizers hope that this inaugural will has a lasting impact on letting the world know about the creative community and artists in the city.
“We hope that it exposes the city as having a strong art and design community outside of furniture. We are hoping creatives will see what is being done for the arts throughout the city, and see High Point as the place where they belong and want to continue to develop,” said Blue. “Eventually, we hope this annual event will kick off a week of art exhibits and events across the city, expanding the reach for creatives in our community.”
For more information on the festival, visit www.mainincolor.com.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
