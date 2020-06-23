HIGH POINT, N.C., June 23, 2020 – Maelee Arnold, a graduating senior with honors at High Point University, has been honored as the 2020 recipient of the Haverty Cup.
Arnold, who is from Asheboro, received $3,000, her name engraved on the base of the Haverty Cup, which is on permanent display in the library of Norton Hall on the HPU campus, and a personal replica of the Haverty Cup.
Arnold has proven herself to be an outstanding person both on and off HPU’s campus. As a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma, she has been active in helping with food insecurity in the High Point area. She has been a member of HPU’s Society of Leadership and Success, is a member of “Women in Motion of High Point” and has assisted the High Point Showroom Association since 2018.
She was voted by the HPU faculty to receive the Rising Star Illuminary Award for 2019. This award is provided annually by the Carolina’s Chapter of the International Furnishings and Design Association (IFDA).
Arnold has utilized a variety of opportunities to expand her knowledge outside the classroom. She has taken advantage of eight different internship opportunities focused on her chosen area of design, primarily showroom design. She has networked with designers from all around the world during the High Point Furniture Market. She is an active member of the High Point Showroom Association and completed an internship with Valdese Weavers, where she designed a textile for the company.
Her accomplishments have proven that she is ready to pursue a meaningful career in the home furnishings industry by working as a showroom designer after graduation. Her long-term goals include working toward a master’s degree in interior design.
The Haverty Cup was established in 1988 by the late Rawson Haverty to honor annually an outstanding graduating senior in one of the home furnishings-related programs at HPU. This tribute was created to encourage students to pursue a career in the home furnishings industry.
Traditionally, Steve Burdette, Havertys’ executive vice president of operations, and Scott Miles, vice president of stores and western regional manager, attend a ceremony to present the Haverty Cup to the student; however, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that. Havertys is pleased to honor Arnold and is happy to continue its support of High Point University's home furnishings-related programs.
Havertys is a full-service home furnishings retailer with more than 120 showrooms in over 80 cities across 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Founded in 1885, Havertys is a true retailing institution. The company provides its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the company’s website, https://www.havertys.com/.
ABOVE PHOTO: Maelee Arnold, a graduating senior at High Point University, has been honored as the 2020 recipient of the Haverty Cup.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Most Beautiful Campus (No. 18), Best College Dorms (No. 5) and Best Campus Food (No. 20). For nine years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for business and education programs and career development, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university offers 60 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 13 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
