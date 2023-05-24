Lumos’ investment will build nearly 600 miles of 100% Fiber Optic Technology across the two counties, empowering residents with an ultra-fast network.
High Point, N.C. (May 24, 2023) – Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, today announced an investment of over $50 million in Johnston and Harnett County, North Carolina, to bring its 100% Fiber Optic Internet services to residents and businesses in the area. These expansions mark the company’s fourth and fifth new market announcement in 2023.
Lumos will provide fast, reliable internet to portions of the Johnston County communities of Benson, Clayton, Four Oaks, Selma and Smithfield, as well as those in Harnett County, including areas of Dunn, Angier, Coats, Erwin and Buies Creek. Lumos will be the first fiber internet provider for some homes in these communities, changing the lives of many families with affordable access to a network advanced enough for their current and future digital needs.
Lumos is committed to bringing best-in-class fiber internet technology to underserved communities. Fiber internet provides communities with life-changing speeds, offering customers up to 385 times faster upload speeds and 30 times faster download speeds.
“Lumos is changing the definition of internet connection in communities across North Carolina,” said Brian Stading, Lumos CEO. “We believe that all towns, not just the big cities, should have access to a fast and reliable broadband connection. With our Lumos network available in parts of Johnston and Harnett County, families and individuals will be able to seamlessly connect to online learning, telehealth and remote working opportunities.”
Lumos 100% Fiber Optic Internet is built to deliver the best Wi-Fi experience for families, homes, and businesses with scalable plans to fit your budget and your needs. In today's digital age, a fast and reliable internet connection isn't a nice to have; it's a necessity.
“We would like to thank Lumos for their investment in fiber optic internet for our Harnett County residents,” said Desiree Patrick, Harnett County Community Relations Director. “This announcement is great news for Harnett County. One of our strategic actions is to increase the availability of high-speed broadband throughout the County – this investment allows us to do just that. We look forward to residents and businesses in the County having faster and more reliable internet.”
Through partnerships, the company plans to be a premier corporate citizen in the community, bringing economic development and connectivity to residents. Lumos’ expansion will not only change the landscape for homeowners, schools and businesses, but it will also bring job opportunities. For more information, please visit www.lumosfiber.com/careers.
Engineering work will begin in 2023. Residents will receive communication by mail when engineering and construction begin. To enroll in email updates, please visit http://www.lumosfiber.com/builtforthefuture.
About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, whole-Home Wi-Fi, voice and streaming services to more than 200,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.lumosfiber.com.
Twitter: @LumosFiber
LinkedIn: @LumosFiber
