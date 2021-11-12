Lumos and NorthState Assemble World-Class Leadership Team to Fuel Aggressive Fiber Growth Strategy
WAYNESBORO, VA and HIGH POINT, NC (NOVEMBER 11, 2021)—Lumos and NorthState, a regional provider of fiber-to-the-premises, multi-gigabit broadband internet for residences and businesses, has strategically strengthened its executive leadership team by adding new members to support the company’s growth plans. This newly formed executive leadership team will drive the strategic direction of the company setting the stage for rapid growth in North Carolina and Virginia and into other parts of the Mid-Atlantic.
Lumos senior executive additions include David Smith, chief network officer; Jay Winn, chief customer officer; Scott Roy, chief human resources officer; Tom Fabbricatore, chief information officer; and Shane Ward, chief financial officer. The company intends to have an executive leadership presence and offices in both Waynesboro, VA and High Point, NC.
“Each member of our executive leadership team is integral to our future by bringing unique and robust experiences of successfully transforming companies and leading them to a high-growth trajectory,” said Diego Anderson, Chief Executive Officer for Lumos. “Our leadership team will work closely as an expanded group to boldly transform Lumos into a premiere regional fiber broadband company.
“We are well-positioned in terms of corporate leadership to support our plans to aggressively expand our fiber footprint,” Anderson added. “Our leadership team will be actively engaging local and state leaders as we form public-private partnerships to address the need for equitable, affordable gig-speed broadband that is vital for work-from-home, video calls, virtual learning and local economic growth that improves the lives of everyone in our communities. The gig economy is only made possible by a future-proof fiber network. Our new leadership team has the vision, expertise, resources and passion for bringing the first fiber network to many more underserved communities across the Mid-Atlantic.”
David Smith, Chief Network Officer
Prior to his new role as chief network officer, Smith served as the vice president of technical operations and planning at Lumos. With a total of nine years’ experience at Lumos, Smith has rapidly moved up with increasing responsibility in the IP Network and engineering sectors of the company. In his new, elevated role, Smith will lead all aspects of the critically important infrastructure and backbone of the Lumos network, including operations, engineering, outside plant, facilities, supply chain, safety, and product development teams. He has more than 15 years of experience in information technology and telecommunications and has held numerous business management leadership roles, including Booz Allen consulting. Smith received a BS degree in information systems management from Bridgewater College and an MBA from Averett University.
Jay Winn, Chief Customer Officer
With more than 25 years’ global marketing experience, Winn will lead the company’s brand, customer experience, marketing, customer care, and sales channels. He has worked for many respected brands, including leadership roles at well-known agencies, such as Ogilvy. Winn has an impressive record of driving growth and transformation for technology companies, including Verizon, CenturyLink, Windstream, Comcast and the successful launches of the CenturyLink and Comcast Business brands. He has earned the Gold Effie for marketing effectiveness as well as a Cannes Lion nomination for creativity. Winn received BBA and MBA degrees from Abilene Christian University.
Scott Roy, Chief Human Resources Officer
A proven, big picture, human resources champion with both strategic and “hands-on” tactical business acumen and the ability to achieve desired results, Roywill lead the company’s employee engagement and organizational culture initiatives. He has extensive experience in executive human resources leadership roles both domestically and globally. Roy has been in human resources leadership roles for various manufacturing entities such as Caparo Bull Moose, SPX, Faurecia Automotive, and Doosan Construction Equipment Co., ranging from multi-million to multi-billion dollars in revenue. He received a BA degree from Bowdoin College and continuing education in leadership and employee development with People First Inc. as well as Mind Spring in Asheville, NC, and finance for non-financial managers at Insead in Paris.
Tom Fabbricatore, Chief Information Officer
An experienced chief information officer and business leader with more than 25 years’ executive management experience in the industry, Fabbricatore will lead the company’s digital strategy, cybersecurity, and IT transformational enablement activities. His experience spans numerous transformational and evolutionary events in the industry with rapidly growing private and publicly traded companies. Fabbricatore most recently held the position of chief information officer at Airwavz Solutions, and prior to that was chief information officer for Deltacom, US LEC and CTC Communications. He received a BSBA degree from the University of Florida and attended Northeastern University’s data communications program in Boston, MA.
Shane Ward, Chief Financial Officer
With more than 24 years of diverse accounting and finance experience in the financial services and tower industries, Ward will lead all financial strategy, forecasting, analysis, accounting, and controls. He previously served as chief financial officer for CTI Towers. During his tenure at CTI Towers, Ward navigated the company through sustained growth through $70 million in mergers and acquisitions transactions involving Vyve, Mediacom, and Cable One, expanding from an initial four towers to more than 1,100 today. Prior to CTI, he was the director of corporate accounting for American Tower Corporation, where he managed the domestic and international accounting teams and consolidated reporting. During his tenure at American Tower, Ward led the finance team through several large acquisitions and finance transactions. He is a Chartered Accountant CA(SA) and a graduate of the University of South Africa.
About Lumos and NorthState
Lumos provides ultra-high-speed fiber internet, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in Virginia and North Carolina, where we’re known as NorthState. Our customers enjoy the fastest, symmetrical gig speeds available built on a network they can truly count on—all backed by local, expert customer care teams. We know that consistently fast, reliable internet is what you need to stay connected to the things that matter. Learn more at LumosFiber.com.
