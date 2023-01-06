The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem has announced Joelle Irons as its new executive director. Philip Powell, who has held the position since 2019, will remain with the organization as artistic director.
“We’re very happy to have Joelle on board as our new executive director,” said Brian Joyce, President of The Little Theatre’s Board of Directors. “She’s extremely qualified and has proven herself over the past few years to have tremendous strategic and deft administrative skills. We’re also very pleased that Philip has agreed to stay on, in a part-time capacity, as artistic director. We owe him a great debt for his leadership through these very difficult times.”
“Joelle will be a great executive director,” commented Powell. “This restructuring plan has been in the planning stages for more than a year and I'm very excited it’s finally being put into place. It's going to be a huge benefit to the organization.”
Irons comes to this position with over five years of non-profit and theatre financial and administrative experience. She was recently awarded a Master of Arts in Presenting and Live Entertainment Management from the University of Miami.
“I am excited and honored to have been offered this position,” stated Irons. “The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s many actors, volunteers, and patrons have been welcoming and supportive. Philip has brought this organization to a healthy place, and I am looking forward to growing our reach in the community and building on the organization’s rich history. Our talented staff and passionate Board of Directors are looking forward to many more years of creating great theatre in this city.”
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is the oldest performing arts group in Winston-Salem, presenting award-winning, affordable, professional-quality productions for the Triad. Founded in 1935, The Little Theatre is currently in its 87th Season. In addition to its mainstage plays and musicals, LTWS provides acting classes for children and adults and summer camps for children and teens. For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
