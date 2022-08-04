Lowes Foods Seeking Additional Local Product Vendors
Vendor Digital Summit to Take Place September 28
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 3, 2022)— Lowes Foods, a Carolinas based grocer with more than 80 stores in North and South Carolina, has a strong history of supporting local farmers and vendors. They are looking for new local products and will hold a virtual vendor summit on September 28. In this meeting, local entrepreneurs will meet with decision makers who purchase the products sold in the stores.
Lowes Foods is seeking a range of product categories including baby, beauty/personal care/hygiene, beverages, food, health, cleaning and household essentials, housewares, and pet. To qualify, the product must be made in North or South Carolina, the company must be headquartered in North or South Carolina, and the company must have insurance.
To find out more and to register for the vendor digital summit, those interested should go to rangeme.com/lowesfoodinnovation. RangeMe, an online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers, is coordinating the submission process for Lowes Foods. Submissions will be accepted until August 15.
“Lowes Foods is always looking for new products from the Carolinas to offer in our stores, and we would love to hear about additional products that are available,” Lowes Foods Executive Vice President of Merchandising Jason Ramsey said. “Our summit on September 28 will be an opportunity for local vendors to meet directly with category managers at Lowes Foods. These are the people who can put their products on shelves of Lowes Foods stores across the Carolinas.”
“We’ve been doing vendor fairs for many years, and they’ve helped us bring new local products to Lowes Foods,” Ramsey added. “This year, it will be easier than ever for local vendors because the meeting is virtual.”
About Lowes Foods, LLC
Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.comor follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc.
About Alex Lee, Inc.
Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs nearly 10,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the Southeastern United States. In addition, Alex Lee is the parent company of Lowes Foods as well as Just Save food stores in North Carolina. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC. For more information, please visit alexlee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.