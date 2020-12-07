Three Versions for 2020: The North Carolina Box, The South Carolina Box, and The Big Box: North & South Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Thinking about holiday gifts? Think local and help out some small businesses in the Carolinas. Lowes Foods stores are offering special gifts of local products packaged together as Cheer Boxes during the upcoming holiday season. For 2020, Lowes Foods is offering three versions of Cheer Boxes—The North Carolina Box, The South Carolina Box, and The Big Box: North & South Carolina. Cheer Boxes are available now in stores and online.
“We introduced Cheer Boxes a few years ago, and they quickly became popular during the holiday season,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “Our Cheer Boxes are hand-curated and feature some wonderful local products from North and South Carolina. They’re an easy, thoughtful gift for anyone and come in a one-size-fits-all box filled with joy and good eating.”
The North Carolina Box, which retails for $29.99, includes: Elizabeth's Exceptional Pecan Brittle from Turkey, Dee Dee's Gourmet Cheese Straws from Charlotte, Brasstown Craft Chocolate Coffee Bark from Winston-Salem, Bruce Julian Heritage Foods Carolina Couch Mix from Charlotte, Dewey's Bakery Ginger Spice Moravian Cookie Thins from Winston-Salem, and The Little Beekeeper Original Gourmet Honey from Charlotte.
The South Carolina Box, which also retails for $29.99, features: Gillespie's Salt & Pepper Peanuts from Hartsville, Iron Brew Coffee from Blythewood, The Sweetery Chocolate Wine Sticks from Anderson, Olde Colony Bakery Benne Wafers from Charlotte, Food for the Southern Soul Salt Water Taffy from Charleston and Charleston Red Rice made by Charleston Favorites.
The Big Box: North & South Carolina, which retails for $49.00 includes: The Sweetery Carolina Spice Wine Sticks from Anderson, Olde Colony Bakery Benne Wafers from Charleston, Food for the Southern Soul Salt Water Taffy from Charleston, Charleston Red Rice, Dewey's Bakery Eggnog Cookies from Winston-Salem, Bakers' Southern Tradition Peanuts Lightly Salted Peanuts from Roxobel, Sunshine Ginger Berry Energy Beverage from Winston-Salem, Elizabeth's Extraordinary Praline Pecans from Turkey, Butterfields Peach Buds from Nashville, and The Little Beekeeper Bourbon Infused Honey from Charlotte.
Carolina Cheer Boxes are available at all Lowes Foods stores and online at https://direct.lowesfoods.com/shop-cheer-boxes. Cheer Boxes can be shipped directly from the Lowes Foods website. For a limited time, Lowes Foods is providing a free one-year subscription to its popular Lowes Foods-To-Go grocery pickup service with any purchase of five or more Cheer Boxes.
About Lowes Foods, LLC
Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates 74 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.com or follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. For more information, please visit lowesfoods.com.
About Alex Lee, Inc.
Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs nearly 10,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the Southeastern United States. In addition, Alex Lee is the parent company of Lowes Foods as well as Just Save food stores in North Carolina. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC. For more information, please visit alexlee.com.
