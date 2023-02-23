Louisa Branscomb & Black Mountain Songwriter Retreats Present: “Songs Move Mountains”
A Songwriter Retreat and Concert
Black Mountain, NC— February 21, 2023 — Internationally acclaimed songwriter and visionary instructor Louisa Branscombbrings her musicianship and unique model of songwriting instruction to Black Mountain, NC with her Spring Retreat and Concert, “Songs Move Mountains.”
The retreat will take place Thurs., March 30, 2023, 5pm – Sun., April 2, 2pm., at the Historic Monte Vista Hotel. The highlight of the workshop will be a seated dinner concert at the hotel open to the public Sat., April 1, 7 pm, featuring Louisa with award winning performing artists Jeanette and Johnny Williams and Nick Dauphinias. (Reservations required via email below).
Branscomb, a new resident of Asheville, brings a lifetime of songwriting, with over 300 recorded songs, Grammy cuts by Alison Krauss and John Denver, two Song of the Year Awards and the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Uniting her music with her outstanding career as a psychologist studying creativity, she has formed a one-of-a-kind artist-centered model of teaching songwriters. Her Retreat Program, established in 1989, is one of the longest running songwriting workshops series in the country. Black Mountain offers art galleries, live music, wonderful eateries, and a peaceful sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains, away from everyday life.
Details: 4-day tuition: $495
Hotel: 35% discount: $119 day
$100 scholarships available based on need
For additional information and concert reservations: branscombmusic@gmail.com
More about Branscomb: Deemed iconic among acoustic songwriters, Louisa Branscomb has been a pioneer for women performers, songwriters, and a visionary artist as one of the first women to front a band in bluegrass, play banjo, and write most of the band’s material. Her distinctions include 3 International Bluegrass Association Awards, two Grammy cuts (Alison Krauss and John Denver), 2014 IBMA Song of the Year ("Dear Sister," with Claire Lynch), 1993 SPBGMA Song of the Year (“Steel Rails,” Krauss), and over 200 recorded original songs, many with top 10 chart history. Louisa is the recipient of the coveted Distinguished Achievement Award from the international bluegrass Music Association, which attributes her as changing and expanding the genre of bluegrass for her work combining songwriting, mentoring, and community outreach using songwriting to heal and transform. Louisa is available for half a day and extended workshops on location in concerts or schools or other events by arrangement.
