PARAGON THEATERS OPENS NEW INDEPENDENT FILM THEATER “LOTUS CINEMAS” AT PARKSIDE TOWN COMMONS
CARY, NC, – [ March 24, 2022 ] A new cinema concept is coming to Cary, North Carolina, uniquely centered around art, international and independent film. Lotus Cinemas, exclusively dedicated to niche films by up-and-coming and award-winning foreign and domestic cinematographers, will officially open to visitors, tourists and the general public on March 24th, 2022.
Lotus Cinemas is the brainchild of Paragon Theaters co-CEOs Michael Whalen and Michael Wilson. The main focus at Lotus Cinemas is to bring local audiences the opportunity to see the most sought-after independent and Bollywood pictures, known for their vibrant colors, lavish music, dancing and endearing stories.
Lotus Cinemas will be partnering with global film studios, producers, directors and cinematographers to bring their content to the Triangle area. But most importantly, Lotus will be working with local organizations, like the Raleigh Film Festival, to promote these films on a local basis.
“We are honored and excited to be joining with Paragon in their initiative to support the arts and their desire to provide a space within Lotus Cinemas’ for avant-garde films and more. The partnering of Artist Christopher Terrell Inc., home of two of North Carolina’s largest and most prestigious film festivals, one even ranking in the world's top 3%, with Paragon’s Lotus Cinemas, will provide an enriching, unique film experience for our loyal North Carolina audience. Together, these two organizations are a unified team dedicated to celebrating independent and international films.”
Lotus Cinemas is a subsidiary of Paragon Theaters, which opened at Parkside Town Commons in December 2021, and is located adjacent to the current theaters. Lotus Cinemas will consist of four newly renovated auditoriums with plush reclining seats,a premium concession area and a new dedicated entrance. Each auditorium features luxury zero-gravity recliners and reserved seating, wall-to-wall screens and Dolby surround sound. The result is a complete sight, sound, and sensory experience that only Lotus Cinemas and Paragon Theaters can deliver. Scheduled to open around the much-anticipated RRR on March 24, 2022 , Lotus Cinemas will celebrate artistry and culture from around the world.
"I am extremely happy and excited as Paragon Entertainment has decided to create a brand exclusively for Bollywood and independent films here in Cary, NC.,” says Roopchand Yanamadala, the official distributor of Bollywood products to Lotus Cinemas. "It will be a great honor for the Indian communities of Cary, Morrisville, Apex and nearby suburbs, to have Lotus Cinemas - a place to come home to.”
With Lotus Cinemas featuring international films, and neighboring Paragon Theaters, Cary residents can enjoy a complete entertainment experience for all ages.
Buy tickets now at www.LotusCinemas.com or www.ParagonTheaters.com and sign up for updates.
###
ABOUT LOTUS CINEMAS
Lotus Cinemas is a subsidiary of Paragon Theaters, a Florida-based company founded in 2009 by the former management team of Muvico Theaters. Lotus Cinemas is committed to bringing art, independent, foreign and Bollywood content to all audiences in the Cary, NC metropolitan area, opening in Spring of 2022. Join our email list for sneak preview films, exclusive events & updates at www.lotuscinemas.com.
ABOUT PARAGON THEATERS
Paragon Entertainment Group was founded in 2009 by movie theater visionaries, Michael Whalen and Michael Wison, who helped introduce the luxury theater concept to the U.S. Over the past decade, Paragon Theaters has acquired, renovated and elevated theaters throughout Florida and the southeastern United States. With an emphasis on supremely comfortable design, elevated amenities, premium concessions, and reimagined sight and sound; Paragon Theaters presents a complete sensory experience that’s unrivaled. In recent years, Paragon Theaters expanded their portfolio to create total entertainment destinations; encompassing premium bowling with interactive games and chic lounge seating; and a full restaurant and bar in select theater locations to provide personalized entertainment for every age. Today, Paragon Entertainment Group continues to innovate with LuxBox semi-private,, seating featuring privacy walls, large heated zero gravity recliners, and dine-in food & drink service at the click of a QR code Paragon Theaters operate in Florida and North Carolina, for a total of 6 theaters, with a new location being built now in Falls Church, VA, debuting in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.