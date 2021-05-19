CAREER DIGEST
Virtual Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
For May 14 and Beyond
NEW HIRING EVENT
Greensboro Grasshoppers In-Person Hiring Event, on Thursday, May 20 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro, NC 27401Triad Goodwill has teamed up with long-time partner, the Greensboro Grasshoppers for their upcoming In-Person Hiring Event for the 2021 baseball season! 150 position need to be filled for the season, including ushers, ticket takers, playground attendants, souvenir store attendants, suite greeters, custodians, game production, food & beverage cashiers /servers / cooks and more!
Apply in advance at: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/2021/05/step-up-to-a-new-job-this-summer-2/
Virtual Training Event: Power Up Your Resume & Cover Letter, on Monday, May 17 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. This online workshop teaches individuals how to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking. This will include: What information to include in your resume, how to clearly and concisely present your skills and abilities, and common rules and mistakes made in a resume, and best practices for creating a cover letter.
Click here to register: https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
In-Person Training: Introduction to Computer Basics, on Tuesday, May 18 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro NC 27406.During this workshop you will learn computer terminology, how to determine the difference between hardware and software, how to navigate the Internet efficiently, and identify the different ways a person can connect to the internet.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inperson-registration/
Virtual Training Event: Ave the Interview, on Tuesday, May 18 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.This workshop will teach individuals the best practices for interviewing and landing the job. This will include how to prepare for an interview, what to wear for an interview, and how to present yourself during in-person and virtual interview.
Register Here https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Getting Started with LinkedIn, on Tuesday, May 18 2:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m.LinkedIn is a social network that focuses on professional networking and career development. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to use LinkedIn to display your skills, search for jobs, and enhance your professional reputation by posting updates and interacting with other users.
Register Here https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...
Virtual Training Event: Essential Workplace Skills, on Thursday, May 20 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.The course is designed to introduce participants to the world of work as it relates to team building, conflict resolution, attendance/dependability, self-presentation, and job retention. While not guaranteed, successful completion of this class can result in a prescreening for a local employer and a referral for employment. Take the time to register today and invest into your future!
https://form.jotform.com/.../triad-goodwill-class...? Download the Couse Outline here:
https://www.triadgoodwill.org/.../Essential-Workplace...
In-Person Training: Jobs On The Outside- Resume Development, on Thursday May 20 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare and write your resume including resume formats, step by step section creation, ways to bolster your resume appropriately, and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration.Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inperson-registration/
NEW
In-Person Training: Online Safety, on Tuesday, May 25 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro NC 27406.In Person Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals from a variety of backgrounds. During this workshop you will learn Identify what information is appropriate to share online and what kinds of interactions to avoid; Identify possible scam scenarios related to social interactions as well as employment.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inperson-registration/
NEW
In-Person Training: Jobs On The Outside- Resume Development, on Thursday May 20 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center Located at 1235 Eugene Street in Greensboro, NC. Jobs on the Outside Training Events offer comprehensive skills development and training to individuals with a criminal background. During this workshop you will learn how to prepare for an interview, articulate skills, strengths and work experiences, and practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories.
Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inperson-registration/
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside (J.O.T.O) program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center.
Due to social distancing guidelines space is limited for these in person sessions.
Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us atjoto@triadgoodwill.org
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.