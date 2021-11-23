Look Forward, Travel Back with “DADA 1st Fri Gallery Hop’, Historic Bethabara and Triad Trolleys!
The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) invites you to literally “Look Forward, Travel Back” from the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop in Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District to Historic Bethabara on Friday, December 3.
Triad Trollies will pick up ARTS and HISTORY lovers at our “Travel Back Trolly Stop” on Trade Street. The Trolly, complete with a costumed interpreter and Moravian music, will run the route to Historic Bethabara Park where the 1788 Gemeinhaus will be open for a tour featuring traditional Moravian holiday decorations.
Round trip Trolly Tickets are $5 per person and include entry to the Gemeinhaus and visitor center.
ADDITIONAL HOP FEATURES: The 600 block of Trade will host a performance from the Bethabara Moravian Band
The DADA Members Gallery at North Trade Street Arts at 604-A N Trade Street and the Visitor Center at Historic Bethabara will each present an exhibition of watercolors by DADA Member Rick Jones. “Bethabara: A Historical Reflection” will be at Hustoric Bethabara Visitor Center and “Salem Sisters” a tribute to the 250th anniversary of Salem College and Academy will be at North Trade Street Arts. #Salem250
The Bethabara potter will demonstrate wheel thrown pottery inside the gallery which will also be decorated for the holidays in traditional Moravian style.
NTSA will have Moravian ginger cookies, Moravian coffee and wheel thrown Moravian styled mugs by New Salem Pottery available for sale.
DADA GALLERY HOP DECEMBER Features:
- DADA MEMBERS ANNUAL Holiday Decorations, luminaries and Hop and Shop holiday sales.
- New Gallery Exhibition Openings, Open Studios, Shop Collection Openings and DADA business location participation throughout the Arts District.
The 21st edition of the "DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop" is sponsored in part by: The Arts Council of W-S/FC, The City of Winston-Salem, Downtown W-S Partnership, Parsec Financial Wealth Management, ARTC Theatre and Mast General Store.
Parking is available at the 6th and Cherry St. Deck for $2!
December 3, 2022 Hop Schedule
6 PM - 500/600 block of N. Trade and Sixth Street from Cherry to Liberty closes for Hop. Other areas in Arts District are not blocked.
6:30 PM - Triad Trollies begin route between The DADA Gallery Hop and Historic Bethabara
Trolleys at 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 pm.
Trolley Tix available in advance from North Trade Street Art and online at
https://paypal.me/DADAWS?locale.x=en_US
Remaining tix available night of event, first come, first served.
7-10 PM - Hop Begins in the W-S Downtown Arts District
7 -10 PM - Bethabara potter guest appearance and exhibition at North Trade Street Arts
7:30 - Bethabara Moravian Band Concert on Trade Street
9:15 - Last trolley return to Trade Street
10:00 PM - Hop concludes
10:30 - streets reopen
