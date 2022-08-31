Loflin Joins Theatre Art Galleries Staff
High Point, NC (Aug. 21, 2022) - High Point native, Teresa Loflin has joined Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) as the Marketing, Communications and Development Manager. Loflin has over 20 years of experience in marketing, public relations and communications.
Loflin will handle all of TAG's public relations, media relations, marketing, advertising, social media and communications. She also will oversee the database and website management. Her primary focus will be branding and raising awareness for the organization, which was incorporated in 1996.
“We are fortunate to add Teresa to our team,” Jeff Horney, TAG executive director, said. “As TAG prepares to move to Congdon Yards, communicating news and updates to the community will be especially important. Teresa has just the skill set we need.”
Prior to joining TAG, Loflin worked at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, the City of High Point/High Point Museum and The High Point Enterprise. She is involved in a variety of community organizations including Friends of the High Point Public Library, High Point Historical Society, Steel Magnolias at High Point University and Women in Motion.
Theatre Art Galleries will be moving to Congdon Yards in early 2023.
TAG provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows and offers art classes.
