Local Volunteer Receives National Scouting Award
Scouting volunteer Mike Matzinger received the 2022 National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA) at the Old North State Council Character in Action Banquet on August 9 at the Koury Convention Center. This award recognizes notable Eagle Scouts who have performed distinguished service at the local, state, or regional level. They also “have inspired others through their actions and have devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community, and beliefs, at great sacrifice to themselves and their families,” according to the National Eagle Scout Association website.
Eagle Scout is scouting’s highest rank and those who achieve it are encouraged to wear the award with humility, knowing Eagle Scouts are to be looked up to as an example of honor, loyalty, courage, cheerfulness, and service. The NOESA recognizes those, like Matzinger, who use these qualities to guide their actions and endeavors now and in the future.
“Scouting has been an important part of my life since I became a Cub Scout at age eight. My roles as business executive, community volunteer, parent, and spouse are heavily influenced by the preparation scouting provided me to make moral and ethical decisions for a lifetime based on the tenants of the Scout Oath and Law,” explains Matzinger.
After earning a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Emory University, Matzinger started his career as a research scientist during which time he was granted 32 patents. Later, he earned an MBA from the University of South Carolina and transitioned to technical and business leadership roles before becoming president of Burlington Chemical Company 12 years ago.
Matzinger has served in many scouting roles for over 30 years at the unit, district, council, and territory levels. In our community, he is Scoutmaster to 71 young men in Troop 600, chartered to Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, and Scoutmaster to 40 young women in Troop 219, chartered to Northwest Guilford Woman’s Club. He has served as the founding unit leader of each for 16 and three years, respectively, and has helped almost 100 Scouts reach the rank of Eagle Scout.
“Scoutmaster Matzinger embodies what it means to be a true servant leader,” says Selby Chipman, one of Troop 219’s four inaugural female Eagle Scouts. “Thanks to his guidance and support, I have gained confidence and resilience, experienced adventures of a lifetime, and value the importance of paying it forward.”
“During the pandemic, Scoutmaster Matzinger provided the mentorship and resources that enabled our troop to thrive and grow at a time when most activities stopped,” adds Caden Miller, a Troop 600 Eagle Scout who served as senior patrol leader during that time. “Not only did we continue meeting virtually and outdoors, but he encouraged us to help our community by collecting tens of thousands of pounds of food for months to help people in need.”
In 2023, Matzinger will be Scoutmaster of a contingent of 36 Scouts from local troops participating in the BSA National Jamboree. He has served as a unit leader for three national and two international jamborees.
Matzinger has previously received other scouting recognitions including the Celtic Cross Award, Sea Scout Leadership Award, Venturing Leadership Award, Special Needs Scouting Service Award, District Award of Merit, and Silver Beaver Award.
Beyond scouting, Matzinger serves the community as a member of Rotary International and Board Chair of Black Suit Initiative.
