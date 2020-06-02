HIGH POINT, NC (June 2, 2020) –The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau serves to promote the local hospitality industry to out-of-town visitors. Since mid-March, the group has also been a key leader and communications resource for the local hospitality industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HPCVB has refocused much of its day to day operations marketing to outside visitors to supporting the local hospitality businesses and generating awareness of those businesses to the local community.
A recent #SpendtoSave Campaign has helped drive traffic to area restaurants and retail and increased participation in the State’s Count on Me NC Initiative, a mutual pledge for safety and health. While the HPCVB continues to support the local hospitality industry, the organization also recently completed a reinvigoration of its logo and a realignment of its vision and mission.
“We will still stay focused on bringing outside dollars into our local economy through travel and tourism; putting heads in beds and feet on the streets; but our work is more than transactional, it’s also transformational. The value that we share with our citizens, is the need to make our city a place that is competitive in the marketplace, to shape High Point as a destination we are proud to promote, and the need to bring a renewed quality of life, to live, work and play,” says Melody Burnett, president, HPCVB.
Developing High Point as a destination has been a major focus of the HPCVB for many years. In August 2019, the HPCVB Board adopted a 10-year strategic destination plan for High Point based on work completed with the assistance of destination management consultants, JLL.
“The new logo, vision and mission encompasses the transformational work in building a destination and incorporates another valued stakeholder, the local,” says Cliff Mann, HPCVB Board Chairman. “Our partnerships with community leaders in High Point and the Triad region will position High Point as a destination that captures more visitors to grow our economy and future residents to support locally. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the World and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. Our mission within that vision is to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and that locals will want to promote.”
The Board has also changed the name of the organization to Visit High Point. Such a name change has become an industry standard for destination management and marketing organizations making it more recognizable to potential visitors. “These are challenging times for everyone; whether you’re in the hospitality industry, running a business or just an individual trying to make ends meet amidst COVID-19; we will come out of this and we want the community to join us in the work that we do – to build High Point as a year-round destination that is recognized through relevant branding, by our community ambassadors and High Point fans, for a bright future ahead,” says Burnett.
About Visit High Point
Visit High Point is an independent 501 (c) 6 nonprofit organization whose mission is to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination thatis competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans.
We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, orstate – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.highpoint.org.
