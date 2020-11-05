How Three Young Cancer Survivors are Paying It Forward, One Pair of Socks at a Time
Winston Salem, NC: In 2014, twelve-year-old Lilli Hicks was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. It was the news any parent feared, and for parents Travis and Lou Anne Hicks, a situation the two could never see coming. Two years later, Shellbe Antoine received a similar call. Her three-year-old son, Angel, had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Only a couple of miles apart, these two families had received similar pieces of life changing news, but it was their proximity to Wake Forest University that eventually put the Hicks and Richards family toe-to-toe. Down the road from Brenner Children’s Hospital, Wake Forest senior, Jake Teitelbaum, was undergoing chemotherapy for a slightly different blood cancer, Refractory Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and was determined to change one detail about his cancer journey: the socks.
Teitelbaum was frustrated by the poorly made, drab hospital socks, and launched a mission-driven start-up called Resilience Gives to create fun, better quality socks that empowered families impacted by cancer. And he started by enlisting the best designers available: Angel and Lilli. Teitelbaum and Resilience Gives began collaborating with children who are battling cancer to co-design each of their sock styles. “It became a way for families to bring a little bit of their own personality into their journey,” Teitelbaum says. Lilli, who was enthralled by owls, created The Lilli Owl sock, and Angel, honoring his namesake, created a pair of Angel Winged socks.
Now, six years after Lilli’s diagnosis and three after Angel’s, the pair of cancer warriors are cancer free, and their families are giving back by once again partnering with Resilience Gives, which has set up its headquarters at Winston Starts. The company has launched the Socks with Stories: Paying It Forward Initiative, where Lilli, Angel, and 48 other pediatric cancer survivors across the country will have the opportunity to donate socks and spread a message of hope to families in the thick of treatment.
Each year, an estimated 15,780 children between the ages of 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer in the US. And although survival rates have increased to 80% of children living five years or more, advocates like the Hicks and Richards families aren't satisfied with one in five children dying. “No family should have to go through this,” says Travis, Lilli’s father. Shellbe agreed, “There’s nothing I want more than for these kids to know they’re not alone.” With the help of survivors like Lilli and Angel, Resilience Gives has set a goal of donating 10,000 pairs of non-slip socks to children in hospitals across the country. Since its founding in 2016, the Winston Salem based sock company has worked with over 100 children who are battling cancer to design fun, non-slip socks inspired by their stories of resilience.
The Hicks and Richards families will be visiting the Brenner Children's Hospital at Wake Forest this November to make their donation, one coordinated stop on a journey to support children with pediatric cancer while sharing stories of resilience. Lilli, Angel, and their families hope the Paying It Forward Initiative can spread hope to those who need it most — children fighting pediatric cancer just like them.
About Resilience Gives: Founded by a cancer patient frustrated with poorly made, drab hospital socks, Resilience Gives partners with children who are battling cancer to design high quality, non-slip socks inspired by their experiences in the hospital. For every pair of socks sold, a pair is donated to a child in the hospital.
