Dozens of local small businesses are receiving relief grants through a community-supported fundraising campaign. A total of 87 businesses have been awarded a Small Business Relief Grant through a program coordinated by Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.
The grant program was initiated to assist local small businesses in the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. Special consideration for funding included businesses owned by women and people of color. Businesses with 1-3 employees qualified for $2,500 and businesses with 4 or more employees received $5,000. A list of businesses that were awarded grants is included with this release.
A selection committee comprised of volunteer community stakeholders reviewed over 200 applications and awarded grants based upon careful consideration of individual needs. Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership would like to thank the selection committee members for their diligent efforts: McDara Folan, III, Reynolds American Inc. (retired), Linda Garboczi, GraMar Advisors, Oscar Santos, Truist Bank (formerly BB&T), Eyden Thomas, Reynolds American, Inc., and Allan Younger, Forsyth Technical Community College.
We also thank the program’s donors for their support and for recognizing the vital role of small businesses to our economy and community. Funding was provided by Wendy and Mike Brenner, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, Forsyth County, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., the Millennium Fund, Claire and Randall Tuttle, the Wells Fargo Foundation, and the Winston-Salem Foundation.
While this is a promising start, it’s clear that the pandemic has created an ongoing need for business assistance. Mark Owens, President and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. says “small businesses have a big impact on job creation and economic growth. Our community has shown tremendous support for local businesses through fundraising efforts like this grant program and many other community initiatives. We must keep this momentum going as we work to position Forsyth County for a successful COVID 19 recovery.”
Donations are critical to support as many businesses as possible. Additional grants will be awarded based on funding received. To donate by check, please mail to the address below. For alternate payment methods, please contact Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. at 336-728-9200.
Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc
411 West Fourth Street, Suite 211
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and the EIN # is 51-0167887.
For more information: https://www.winstonsalem.com/grants/
###
Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. supports Winston-Salem and Forsyth County's economic growth through initiatives in economic recruitment and retention, talent and workforce development, advocacy, and entrepreneurial programming. We are committed to bringing an innovative mindset and collaborative efforts to initiatives that develop a vibrant community that’s good for business growth and sustainability. Learn more at winstonsalem.com.
The mission of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is to define, secure, and organize the necessary community, financial, and human resources necessary to effectively create and promote a dynamic revitalization plan for downtown Winston-Salem, which will benefit the entire community. To learn more visit www.downtownWS.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.