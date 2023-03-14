Local Shops and Restaurants Experience Spring Business Boom from the HPU Family
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 14, 2023 – Every year, HPU welcomes more than 100,000 visitors to the city of High Point and surrounding area for admissions, athletic, cultural and community events that provide millions of dollars of economic impact in the community.
The spring semester especially brings business to the community through numerous special weekends, including thousands of people who recently attended Spring Family Weekend, several scholarship weekends, athletic events and more. In the last two months, these events alone have brought in more than $5 million to the surrounding community, according to Visit High Point President Melody Burnett. HPU’s annual economic impact is $765 million.
This influx of visitors to campus is appreciated by local businesses as these weekends boost their business dramatically. For example, the recent Family Weekend welcomed 5,000 people and, in turn, generated more than $1.2 million in economic impact, said Burnett. HPU’s Family Weekends, held every fall and spring, are just a glimpse of the many events HPU hosts that local businesses always look forward to.
Brandi Crumley, owner of The Blooming Board, opened the charcuterie bar and store in the heart of downtown High Point last year. She wanted to foster a relationship with HPU from the start. Since opening, they have delivered to students on campus, catered graduation parties and are already booking orders for HPU’s Commencement this May.
“We can’t thank HPU enough for all the support,” says Crumley. “We’re happy to be part of this community, we’re happy to serve the HPU family and we’ve felt nothing but support. We love being downtown, and I knew this area was going to continue to grow, so we wanted to be part of it.”
Several partnerships with local businesses further the positive impact HPU has on the city. Here’s a glimpse at just a few:
HPU’s Passport Partner Program Supports Local Businesses
HPU has partnered with many restaurants, shops, businesses and more through the university’s Passport Partner Program. Nearly 100 local businesses are part of the program, allowing students, faculty and staff to use their HPU Passport Card for purchases at these businesses.
In addition to The Blooming Board, other businesses that partner with HPU include Giannos, Congdon Yards, Stock and Grain Assembly Food Hall, Simon Jewelers and many more.
New businesses see the impact that HPU has in the surrounding area, including H.P. Trousers, a clothing store that opened four months ago as part of the downtown revitalization.
“The support of HPU has been tremendous,” says Austin Elliott, co-founder of H.P. Trousers. “One of the focuses of our business is to have a place where the community can come together and enjoy experiential shopping. From fly-tying classes to live music and bingo, we aim to be more than just a retail store. The support of HPU means a great deal to us as we are proud of our city and the growth we are seeing. The more we all work together to give our city a unique identity, the better.”
HPU students love having the Passport Partners close to campus. Below are a few reasons why HPU students appreciate the university’s relationship with local businesses.
“The Passport Partners have not only helped our local businesses grow in the High Point area but also allow students to see and experience new stores, restaurants and more that they may not have before,” says William Hoblitzell, a junior entrepreneurship major from Flemington, New Jersey. “With these new partners, it allows students to explore, engage and interact with friends in new environments throughout the city.”
“I love the Passport Partner Program because as a student I feel so welcome in the community by all the businesses who support the university,” says Emerson Heckler, an HPU junior.
How to join: Any business who wants to connect with HPU as a Passport Partner can fill out their info at www.highpoint.edu/community/request/. The benefits not only include making it easier for HPU students, faculty and staff to make purchases at partner businesses, but also the chance to cater events on campus such as weekly food truck meetups.
Bringing Local Food Trucks to Campus
The HPU Passport Partner program is just one of the many ways HPU connects students, faculty and staff with local businesses. Since fall 2020, the university has also welcomed weekly local food trucks to campus. Already this year, students have enjoyed food from nearly 10 different locally owned food trucks.
“I have been honored to serve on HPU’s campus for well over a decade at events like Earth Day, Derby Day and exam break events, just to name a few,” said Lovie Zeko, owner of Zeko’s 2 Go food truck. “Bonds were formed with students as we got to know the faces with excitement as they came to the truck. Students look forward to the trucks and can’t wait to ask what we’ll serve next week. It’s a tradition and just seems to say, ‘Welcome Home.’”
Partnerships like these are harmonious and support both a thriving campus and a thriving community.
“Having these Passport Partners and seeing the local businesses that HPU promotes to students makes me aware of how much is really changing in High Point,” says Cosmo Esposito, a junior business administration major from Byram, New Jersey. “There are brand new businesses opening on every corner available for HPU students to not only go in and use just their passports, but to also connect with the owners. I will absolutely be going to H.P. Trousers more often and will continue to be a regular at Blue Rock Pizza.”
