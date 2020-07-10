Shelli Craig of Greensboro Headshots to Produce Headshots for Locally Unemployed on July 22 at Brookfield Properties in Greensboro, NC
(Greensboro, NC – July 9, 2020) – Nothing says “I’m ready to work” more than a freshly pressed suit, an updated resume, and of course, a professional headshot. Regardless of profession, COVID-19 sent millions of Americans to the unemployment line without warning. That is why local photographer Shelli Craig of Greensboro Headshots is participating with Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties in the largest, single-day photo initiative that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn.
Shelli Craig will be producing the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Property located at Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre Greensboro NC 27407. Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit HeadshotBooker.com for details and schedule a time to be photographed. More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 states, creating pop-up studios at nearly every Brookfield retail location nationwide. Headshots will be provided to participants on site through event photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos.
“Our community, like so many others, was hit hard by COVID-19 and we were looking for ways to help our neighbors get back on their feet,” said Shelli Craig, who noted that, according to LinkedIn, people who include headshots receive 21 times more profile views and 9 times more ‘connection’ requests. “We heard about what Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties were doing across the country and wanted to be a part of it. We are excited and grateful to be able to contribute to such a great initiative.”
10,000 Headshots is the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with renowned portrait photographer, Peter Hurley and national event photographer, Lauren Lieberman. Taafe recalled the struggles his dad had with unemployment and the impact it had on his entire family. “I know firsthand that the effects of unemployment extend well beyond an individual,” he explains. “My dad was the hardest working person I ever met. He was in construction so the work wasn’t consistent and he had almost zero job security. “Unemployment impacts everyone and everything associated with that person,” Taafe continued.
“Headshot Booker is in a unique position to provide out-of-work Americans with an important element of the job search process – a great, professional headshot. And thanks to our partners who share a similar vision, we will be able to help thousands of unemployed Americans put their best foot forward and help them get back to work.”
“We are proud and excited to host the 10,000 Headshots initiative across our portfolio,” said Brookfield Properties Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Snyder. “As we continue to welcome guests back to our centers, we are grateful for this opportunity to help the members of our communities that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.” Snyder emphasized that safety for all participants is a core focus, and each photographer will follow specific protocols to ensure safe distancing and hygiene practices throughout the day.
The base price for a high quality, professional headshot starts around $250, which equates to more than $2.5 million in collective services these photographers will provide through this initiative.
In addition to Headshot Booker, Brookfield Properties, and SpotMyPhotos, additional support is provided by Canon USA, Tether Tools, and PhotoFlashDrive.
Shelli Craig is the owner of Greensboro Headshots located at 1175 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro. She has been photographing clients for headshots, family portraits and senior portraits for 10 years. She is also a volunteer photographer for local groups such as earlier.org and March of Dimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.